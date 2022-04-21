Chasers Fall on Thursday to Redbirds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - *Vinnie Pasquantino hits his first Triple-A home run and would collect all three RBIs in Thursday's game, Emmanuel Rivera stays hot with two hits.

In the second inning, the Redbirds get on the board first off Jackson Kowar (Loss 0-1), who gave up a sac-fly to Cory Spangenberg, which brought Ali Sanchez in to score. The next batter was Ben DeLuzio who knocked in an RBI single to grow Memphis' lead, to 2-0.

The Redbirds in the third, expand on their lead off an Alec Burleson single to score Nolan Gorman, who got on off a single to left-field and advanced to second off a throwing error by Kowar, then advanced to third off a balk.

Connor Thomas (Win, 1-0) faced the minimum through 4 innings, with help from the Storm Chasers who hit into two double-plays.

Spangenberg tagged Kowar for a two-run home run in the fourth inning which expanded Memphis' lead to 5-0.

The Chasers chipped away at the Redbird lead in the fifth inning off a Vinnie Pasquantino home run, that drove in Emmanuel Rivera who led off the inning with a double. The home run was Pasquantino's first this season and his first in his Triple-A career, which brought the score to 5-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Memphis got a run back off an RBI groundout by Spangenburg, which drove Kowar out of the game, as the Redbirds' lead grew to 6-2.

The Chasers wouldn't go down without a fight in the ninth, Pasquantino got his third RBI of the game off a double that scored *MJ Melendez and brought the score to 6-3.

The rally would fall short, and the Chasers fell to Memphis 6-3.

