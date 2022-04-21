Chasers Fall on Thursday to Redbirds
April 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - *Vinnie Pasquantino hits his first Triple-A home run and would collect all three RBIs in Thursday's game, Emmanuel Rivera stays hot with two hits.
In the second inning, the Redbirds get on the board first off Jackson Kowar (Loss 0-1), who gave up a sac-fly to Cory Spangenberg, which brought Ali Sanchez in to score. The next batter was Ben DeLuzio who knocked in an RBI single to grow Memphis' lead, to 2-0.
The Redbirds in the third, expand on their lead off an Alec Burleson single to score Nolan Gorman, who got on off a single to left-field and advanced to second off a throwing error by Kowar, then advanced to third off a balk.
Connor Thomas (Win, 1-0) faced the minimum through 4 innings, with help from the Storm Chasers who hit into two double-plays.
Spangenberg tagged Kowar for a two-run home run in the fourth inning which expanded Memphis' lead to 5-0.
The Chasers chipped away at the Redbird lead in the fifth inning off a Vinnie Pasquantino home run, that drove in Emmanuel Rivera who led off the inning with a double. The home run was Pasquantino's first this season and his first in his Triple-A career, which brought the score to 5-2.
In the bottom of the sixth, Memphis got a run back off an RBI groundout by Spangenburg, which drove Kowar out of the game, as the Redbirds' lead grew to 6-2.
The Chasers wouldn't go down without a fight in the ninth, Pasquantino got his third RBI of the game off a double that scored *MJ Melendez and brought the score to 6-3.
The rally would fall short, and the Chasers fell to Memphis 6-3.
The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Redbirds on Friday at Autozone Park when left-hander Marcelo Martinez *(1-1, 9.72) faces right-hander *T.J. Zeuch (0-2, 9.88). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.
Following the six-game series against Memphis, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on April 26, for the second handstand of the season against Toledo The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here.
For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 21, 2022
- Bats Explode as Jumbo Shrimp Run over Stripers 8-2 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Chasers Fall on Thursday to Redbirds - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Late Run by Rochester snaps win streak - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Spangenberg Continues Production in Memphis Win over Omaha - Memphis Redbirds
- Meneses, Garcia Lead Wings to 6-5 Win over IronPigs Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Silence the Sounds 5-1 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds' Winning Streak Snapped at Four Games - Nashville Sounds
- Sounds Take Down Charlotte for Fourth-Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Wins Third Straight Game with Roller-Coaster 10-8 Decision over Worcester - Syracuse Mets
- WooSox Homer Four Times in 10-8 Loss at Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- I-Cubs Drop Game Three in Extras - Iowa Cubs
- Santana Caps Comeback with Walkoff Double in 10th - Louisville Bats
- Joey Wentz and Bullpen Go Lights out in Win vs Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bowden Francis Helps Lead Bisons to Third Straight Win against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Buffalo Bisons
- Saints Lose Fastest Game in Franchise History 2-1 Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Pita's Homer not enough after Poor RailRiders Start - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Seven-Run Frame Hands Indians Thursday Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Bulls Set New Season-High in Runs in 11-6 Win over the Norfolk Tides - Durham Bulls
- Durham Routs Norfolk Despite Tides Hot Streak - Norfolk Tides
- Omaha Powered by 5 Home Runs in Rain Shortened Win at Memphis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- April 21 Game Notes: Iowa at Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Emmanuel Rivera and Vinnie Pasquantino Stay Hot in Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers' 12-Game Stretch Includes Xolos Black Cap Giveaway, Star Wars Night - Gwinnett Stripers
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (7-6) vs. Columbus Clippers (10-4) - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.