Bats Explode as Jumbo Shrimp Run over Stripers 8-2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp rolled to their sixth win in a row as they defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 8-2 Thursday evening in front of 6,766 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

After Gwinnett (5-10) knotted the game at three in the top of the third on a sac fly by Phil Gosselin, Jacksonville (8-7) took control of the contest from that point. Brian Miller led off the bottom of the third with a single and Willians Astudillo walked. Lewin Díaz reached on a fielder's choice to put runners on the corners. An error scored Miller to break the tie at 2-1 while Díaz advanced to third. After a pop out, Charles Leblanc singled to score Díaz. Erik Gonzalez followed suit with a single, plating Lorenzo Quintana to push the lead to 4-1. Norel Gonzalez knocked Stripers starter Jasseel De La Cruz (L, 0-2) out of the game with the fourth hit of the inning, a single, scoring Leblanc to give Jacksonville the 5-1 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp kept the offense hot in the fifth inning, adding three runs. With one out, Bleday singled and went to third on Leblanc's second hit of the game. With runners at the corners again and two outs, Gonzalez singled home Bleday to give Jacksonville the 6-1 advantage. A wild pitch in the ensuing at-bat allowed Leblanc and Gonzalez to advance to second and third before Bryson Brigman blasted a two-run single, padding the advantage to 8-1.

The Stripers fought till the end as they managed one run in the top of the ninth. With one out, Preston Tucker doubled and scored on a William Contreras two-out single. Braden Shewmake singled to put two men on base but Huascar Brazoban hunkered down and struck out John Nogowski to end the game.

Besides the hot bats, Jacksonville had another great outing from the pitching staff. Jeff Lindgren (W, 1-0) notched his first win as he spun six innings, allowing just one unearned run on one hit with four walks and two strikeouts. Grant Dayton and Zach Pop each contributed one scoreless inning. Dayton tallied one punchout and Pop managed two strikeouts.

The Jumbo Shrimp continue their series with Gwinnett on Friday with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-0, 5.68) will take the ball for Jacksonville and the Stripers will counter with LHP Tucker Davidson (0-1, 6.23). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, espn690.com and MiLB.tv.

