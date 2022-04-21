Durham Routs Norfolk Despite Tides Hot Streak

April 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va. --- The Norfolk Tides (10-5) was routed by the Durham Bulls (5-10), 11-6, during Thursday's business matinee. Bulls starter Easton McGee pitched well for Durham, earning the win after lasting 5.0 inning while allowing just three runs and threw 78.8% of his pitches for strikes.

Durham received early run support with five runs in the first inning and two runs in the second. Jonathan Aranda put the first run on the board with an RBI double. He was followed by a two-run double by Ryan Boldt and a two-run home run by Tristan Gray to complete the first inning five-spot. Isaac Paredes hit an RBI single for the first run in the second and Rene Pinto hit an RBI double to make it 7-0, Durham early. All those runs were off of Denyi Reyes, who earned the loss in his Triple-A debut for the Tides.

The Bulls scored three more runs in the fourth. Aranda hit his second RBI double of the game and later scored on a Ruben Cardenas two-run double to make it 10-0, Bulls.

Brett Cumberland highlighted Norfolk's offense with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. It was his first homer of the season. Two innings later, he would hit his second homer of the season. It was a two-run shot that hit Harbor Park's brand new video board, the first homer ever to do so.

That would be all as the Tides fell, 11-6, to Durham. Tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m., RHP Kyle Bradish (1-0, 1.00) will be on the mound for Norfolk, while RHP Tommy Romero will throw for Durham.

POSTGAME NOTES

CUMBERLAND'S BIG DAY: The two home runs by Brett Cumberland were his first of the season...it's his second career multi-home run game with the Tides, with the other coming on July 3, 2021 at Charlotte...it was also his only other game as a Tide with three hits...Cumberland also had five RBI in the game, the first time he did so since June 13, 2017 with Single-A Rome vs. Augusta.

BAM BAM BANNON: Rylan Bannon had another great game, going 2-for-3, with two runs, a walk and a stolen base...he has scored at least one run in six straight games...he's totaled 14 runs this season, good for second in the International League.

ALL RIZE: The only player to get an RBI today other than Cumberland was Johnny Rizer, who went 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI...Rizer has a hit in five of his last six games, hitting .316 (6-for-19).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.