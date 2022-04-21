Bulls Set New Season-High in Runs in 11-6 Win over the Norfolk Tides

NORFOLK, Va. - The Durham Bulls (5-10) beat the Norfolk Tides (10-5) 11-6 on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park to pick up their first win of the six-game series. The Bulls used a strong offensive output to start the game, and a balanced attack throughout the game to secure the win.

Bulls 2B Jonathan Aranda got things started in the first with an RBI double to get the 1-0 lead. CF Ryan Boldt would then heat up and get a two-run double before SS Tristan Gray added to Durham's early scoring spurt with a two-run home run for a 5-0 lead.

After holding the Tides scoreless in the bottom of the first, the Bulls remained hot at the plate, as DH Isaac Paredes used an RBI single to stretch the lead to 6-0. The Bulls would add another RBI double as C Rene Pinto joined the party for the 7-0 advantage through two innings.

Aranda would add another RBI double to his stat line in the fourth for the 8-0 lead, and RF Reuben Cardenas would follow suit with an RBI double of his own to tie the Bulls season-high in scoring with 10 runs. The Tides would come alive in the fourth inning, as C Brett Cumberland connected on a three-run home run to trim the deficit to 10-3.

Durham wasted no time answering the Tides' score, as Paredes used a sacrifice fly in the fifth to stretch the lead to 11-3 and set a new season-high in scoring. Cumberland later connected on his second home run of the game for the Tides, this time a two-run homer to cut the Bulls lead to 11-6. Both teams would go scoreless for the final three innings, as the Bulls secured the win.

Bulls pitcher Easton McGee threw five innings, giving up three runs on five hits and four strikeouts, picking up the win. Norfolk pitcher Denyi Reyes picks up the loss.

The Bulls are scheduled to be back in action on Friday as they take on the Tides for game four of the six- game series. RHP Tommy Romero is expected to start for Durham, with RHP Kyle Bradish starting for Norfolk. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Bulls will return to the DBAP on Tuesday, April 26th to open a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 11:05am. Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

