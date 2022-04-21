Sounds' Winning Streak Snapped at Four Games
April 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Charlotte Knights used a five-run top of the sixth inning to score a 5-1 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of 6,959 fans at First Horizon Park on Thursday night. The loss for Nashville snapped their four-game winning streak.
Starter Josh Lindblom was dealing through five innings before trouble came in the sixth. In his first five frames, Lindblom limited Charlotte to just three hits and racked up eight strikeouts. He quickly allowed three consecutive hits to start the top of the sixth and the Knights grabbed a 1-0 lead.
Rex Brothers relieved Lindblom and allowed a sacrifice fly to Ryder Jones for the first out in the frame. However, the next five batters would reach safely for Charlotte. Brothers allowed three hits and a walk before Connor Sazdeck relieved Brothers and allowed a bases-loaded walk. Charlotte scored five runs on six hits and two walks in the inning.
Nashville's only run of the night came in the bottom half of the sixth on Tyler White's RBI single.
Former Sound Wes Benjamin started for Charlotte and turned in a stellar performance. The Southpaw went seven innings and limited Nashville to one run on five hits.
Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Ethan Small (1-0, 0.68) starts for Nashville against Kade McClure (0-0, 4.73) for Charlotte. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
Josh Lindblom recorded 8 strikeouts (5+ IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB), the most by any Nashville pitcher this year.
Garrett Whitley singled in the fourth inning to extend his on-base streak to 11 games.
Tyler White's RBI single in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to six games. He's hitting .455 (10-for-22) with 5 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs and 8 RBI during the streak.
The Sounds played nine more innings of errorless baseball. They have not committed an error since April 14 at Gwinnett, a streak of 61 1/3 innings.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
