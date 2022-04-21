Omaha Powered by 5 Home Runs in Rain Shortened Win at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn - The Omaha Storm Chasers (7-7) brought out the bats on rainy Wednesday afternoon to outlast the Memphis Redbirds (7-7) in eight innings 9-6.

The Chasers score first off a Brewer Hicklen two-run shot that scores Clay Dungan, who hit an infield single to lead off the game after an hour rain delay. This was Hicklen's first Triple-A home run in his career.

Omaha comes back out hot in the second as Freddy Fermin hits his first home run of the season to give Omaha a 3-0 lead.

The Redbirds chip away at Omaha's lead in the second as Daniel Mengden gets two quick outs to start the inning, but then walks the next two batters. Which leads to him giving up back-to-back RBI singles to Scott Hurst and Brendan Donovan.

Fermin gets one of those runs back in the third inning off an RBI single that scores Emmanuel Rivera, who got on off a line drive single to right-field.

Memphis takes the lead in the third as they tag Mengden for a two-run home run off the bat of Cory Spangenburg that just sneaks over the left-field wall. Mengden then gave up three straight hits after the home run, that gave the Redbirds a 5-4 lead.

Foster Griffin (Win, 1-0) came in for the fourth and fifth and would end his day giving up no runs and recording three strikeouts.

Omaha retakes the lead in the fifth as Hicklen hits his second home run of the game to tie it, which drove Zack Thompson out of the game. Blake Parker (Loss, 0-1) came in for relief and was promptly greeted by a solo shot off the bat of Emmaunel Rivera. Freddy Fermin then comes up to the plate and hits his second home run of the game to bring the Omaha lead to 7-5.

Bases become loaded in the bottom of the seventh with no outs for Sam Freeman, which brings Colten Brewer in to clean up the mess. Brewer gives up a sac fly to Justin Toerner that scores Nolan Gorman to bring Memphis one run closer.

The Storm Chasers expand on their lead in the eighth when Clay Dungan hits a 2-run triple off of Zach McAllister, to score Dairon Blanco and Angelo Castellano, who both got on because of walks. The lead grew to 9-6 and would stay that way the rest of the game.

The ninth never got played at Autozone Park Wednesday afternoon because the tarp came on after the Redbirds batted in the eighth and would never come off.

The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Redbirds on Thursday at Autozone Park when right-hander Jackson Kowar (0-1, 18.90) faces left-hander Connor Thomas (0-0, 1.50). First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. and coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

