Emmanuel Rivera and Vinnie Pasquantino Stay Hot in Loss

April 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Omaha Storm Chasers (6-7) were held to just three hits and fall to the Redbirds, 2-1, Tuesday night at Autozone Park in Memphis.

Omaha (6-7) got on the board first when Emmanuel Rivera hit his second home run of the season off to give the Chasers the lead in the top of the second.

Right-hander Jonathan Heasley struck out five and walked one while allowing three hits through 4.2 innings, throwing 4.0 scoreless innings before the Redbirds' scored their lone run charged to him in the fifth. Heasley retired Connor Capel before giving up a single to Evan Mendoza. Jonathan Heasley then threw a wild pitch to move Mendoza into scoring position. He would then come into score off a single by Ben DeLuzio. Right-hander Brad Peacock (Loss,1-1) entered and only had to throw two pitches to make Brendan Donovan ground out to second basemen Clay Dungan.

Memphis took the lead in the sixth against Peacock when Nolan Gorman hit a solo home run on a line drive to right field.

The Redbirds' bullpen kept the Chasers scoreless with 3.0 scoreless innings of relief of no-hit ball.

The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Red Birds on Wednesday at Autozone Park when right-hander Daniel Mengden (0-1, 12.60) faces left-hander Zach Thompson (0-0, 3.86). First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. and coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

Following the six-game series against Memphis, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on April 26, for the second handstand of the season against Toledo The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here.

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

