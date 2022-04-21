Homestand Highlights: Stripers' 12-Game Stretch Includes Xolos Black Cap Giveaway, Star Wars Night

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers welcome Star Wars fans, local students, and many others during their two-series stretch at Coolray Field from April 26 through May 8. The Stripers host the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) for a six-game series from April 26-May 1, then welcome the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox) to town for a six-game set from May 3-8.

The 12-game homestand includes Education Day matinees on April 26 and May 3, College Night on April 28, a Xolos Black Cap Giveaway (presented by Georgia Power) on April 30, Cinco de Mayo on May 5, Faith and Family Night (presented by My Country 99.3 WCON) on May 6, Star Wars Night on May 7, Mother's Day on May 8, and all the weekly promotions you've come to love.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, April 26 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 11:05 a.m.

Gates Open: 10:00 a.m.

Education Day: The Stripers will welcome area students to take in a matinee game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment.

Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Wednesday, April 27 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bandana for just $14. With support from New Country 101.5.

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor Gwinnett County's rich Hispanic heritage and culture.

Thursday, April 28 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

College Night: Put on your school colors and represent your alma mater, or take a break from studying for finals by attending a Stripers game.

Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, and margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for just $5 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Friday, April 29 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Agriculture Night: Mother Earth has given us so many great things: water, infield dirt, fresh cut grass, and, most importantly, Stripers. The Stripers and local FFA's will celebrate Agriculture Night to recognize our ability to cultivate our planet with crops, animals, and baseball. Presented by Kubota.

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.

Saturday, April 30 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Xolos Black Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans Collect this sleek adjustable black cap featuring the "Xolos de Gwinnett" logo for Copa de la Diversión, courtesy of Georgia Power. Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional caps.

Sunday, May 1 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with pre-game catch on the field and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.

Tuesday, May 3 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.

Education Day: The Stripers will welcome area students to take in a matinee game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment.

Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Wednesday, May 4 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bandana for just $14. With support from New Country 101.5.

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor Gwinnett County's rich Hispanic heritage and culture.

Thursday, May 5 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with festive food offerings and lively musical performances! Add tamales, street corn, churros, chips and salsa, and a soda to your celebration for just $33 (includes a Field Box ticket in Section 117).

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor Gwinnett County's rich Hispanic heritage and culture.

Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, and margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for just $5 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Friday, May 6 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Faith and Family Night: The Stripers welcome fans for a night of fun and fellowship at Coolray Field, presented by My Country 99.3 WCON. Come early for live pregame music.

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.

Saturday, May 7 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Star Wars Night: The Force is strong with this one. Join the Rebellion and come out to meet your favorite characters as we party like we're on Endor after the second Death Star blew up. The Stripers will wear specialty Star Wars Jerseys, and each jersey will be available for purchase via online auction at GoStripers.com.

Kid Baseball Giveaway: The first 500 kids 12 and under through the front gates will receive a special themed baseball.

Sunday, May 8 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Mother's Day: Celebrate mom and everything she means to you by treating her to a Stripers game. Upgrade your experience to include a pregame buffet of pancakes, sausage patties, onion and pepper egg frittatas, and soda for just $30 (includes a Field Box ticket in Section 117).

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with pre-game catch on the field and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

International League Stories from April 21, 2022

