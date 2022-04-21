Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-8) vs Buffalo Bisons (9-5)

Game 14 | Road Game 8 | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Thursday, April 21, 2022 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Luis Gil (0-1, 13.50) vs RHP Bowden Francis (0-0, 4.15)

GIL: Took loss across 1.2 IP, five hits, seven runs (six earned), five walks and three K 4/15 vs Norfolk (14-7 L)

FRANCIS: Given ND while pitching 4.0 IP, allowing two earned on 4 H, 3 BB, 7 K 4/15 (1) @ Rochester (3-2 L)

LAST TIME OUT

BUFFALO, NY (April 20, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped both games of a doubleheader to the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday afternoon. Despite home runs from Miguel Andújar and Matt Pita, both games were decided by just one run.

Hayden Wesneski shined for the RailRiders in his 4.1 innings of work during game one. Making his third start of the season, Wesneski struck out a season-high six batters. He opposed veteran Casey Lawrence, who surrendered a solo shot to Andújar in the fourth inning. His second home run of the season sailed over the left field wall. The Bisons grabbed the lead in their half of the fifth. After Wesneski walked and hit a batter, Zach Greene allowed a two-run double to Cullen Large as Buffalo took a 2-1 lead, eventually holding for the win.

In game two, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Deivi García surrendered a pair of runs in the second inning. Nathan Lukes brought both in with a bases loaded single. The RailRiders answered back in their half of the third. Matt Pita lifted a fly ball that hit off the top of the left centerfield wall which was ruled a three-run home run. Buffalo tied the game at three in the bottom of the inning with a double.

The two traded runs, forcing extra innings. Buffalo took advantage of an error in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at five, eventually walking it off on a Vinny Capra single to left for a 6-5 final.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders look to bounce back tonight as they face the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field for the third game of a six-game set in New York. This is the only trip the RailRiders make to Sahlen Field this season, despite having 15 additional games scheduled after this series, all set to take place at PNC Field.

THE BUFFA-WOES - The RailRiders are coming off a doubleheader loss yesterday to the Bisons. It was the first time this season they had been swept in a doubleheader and the first time since August 31, 2021 against the same Buffalo squad. With two losses yesterday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has now lost nine straight games against the Bisons with their last win occurring on June 13, 2021 (doubleheader sweep).

GIL, WE'RE GILING, GIL - Getting the ball tonight for the RailRiders is Luis Gil. The righthander is making his third start of the season after taking a loss last week against the Norfolk Tides. The last time Luis Gil tossed at least five innings without allowing a run to score was September 3, 2021 against the Buffalo Bisons at home. He has appeared in seven games since then, split between the Yankees and RailRiders. His last quality start occurred on August 24 of last season on the road at Lehigh Valley (6.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, ND). He has made nine appearances since then. Gil entered the season as the number four prospect in the Yankees system according to both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. He has made six career appearances at the big league level, all last season.

EN FRANÇAIS - Bowden Francis gets the call to start game three tonight. On April 15, he surrendered two runs across four innings against the Rochester Red Wings. He has yet to go the requisite five innings in either of his starts this season. He entered the series second on Buffalo in strikeouts among starters (12) behind Nick Allgeyer's 16 (one more start). Francis made 14 appearances (13 starts) with the Bisons in 2021 to the tune of a 4.19 ERA across 74.0 IP. He was acquired last season by Toronto from the Brewers alongside RHP Trevor Richards for first baseman Rowdy Tellez. Francis was originally a seventh round pick from Chipola JC (FL) in 2017.

GUZ, THE MÁN - Ronald Guzmán went 0-3 in game one against the Bisons on Wednesday, but he was hot in the series against Norfolk with extra base hits in three of the five games he played. He also drove in three runs on Friday, a single-game high. The last time he drove in three or more runs in a game was July 31, 2019 (four RBI) while playing for the Nashville Sounds. He homered in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday. The 27 year-old has reached base in all nine games he has played in. It's the longest stretch for any RailRider this season. Guzmán missed nearly the entirety of the 2021 season due to a season-ending injury on April 13. A cartilage tear in his right knee which required surgery limited him to just seven games last season.

CAN WE GET BACK TO WINNING? - The RailRiders snapped a six-game losing streak with a walk-off win against Norfolk in game two on Easter Sunday. The six-game streak was the longest since Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lost nine straight from August 28 to September 5, 2021. Five of those losses occurred at home. The longest home losing streak the RailRiders had in 2021 was nine which lasted from August 15 to September 5. The RailRiders won four straight road games to open the season in Syracuse before falling in the eventual finale in a loss on April 9 (4-3).

STREAKY - Ender Inciarte had his six game hitting streak snapped in game one yesterday (7-23, 2 HR, 5 RBI). It stands as the longest hit streak for any RailRider this season. He has still reached base in eight straight games.... Ronald Guzmán has reached base in nine straight games... Greg Bird snapped a five game hitless streak yesterday (0-15)... Adam McKay and Reggie McClain have not allowed a run in back-to-back outings...

QUICK HITS - Today is Matt Pita's 25th birthday... The RailRiders have scored exactly one run in four of their last eight games... LHP JP Sears was optioned to SWB on April 16 after earning his first career win for the Yankees. He is slated to pitch on Friday... The RailRiders stole a base in game two on Sunday against Norfolk. They had not attempted a stolen base in seven of their previous eight games... SWB catchers have caught just two of 19 would be base stealers this season (.105 CS%)... Game time temperature for four straight games has not broke 45 degrees...

AROUND THE ORG - The Yankees (7-5) defeated the Detroit Tigers (4-7) yesterday by a 5-3 score. Miguel Cabrera notched three hits for the Motor City putting him one away from 3,000. They played day baseball in Detroit today, losing 3-0. Cabrera went 0-3, being intentionally walked in his final plate appearance in the eighth... The Somerset Patriots (7-4) defeated the Hartford Yard Goats (5-6) 5-4 at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Wednesday evening. Anthony Volpe (2) led off the ballgame with a no doubt home run to left center field. Sean Boyle gets the start tonight at 7:05 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (5-6) struck out a season-high 18 batters, but fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones (7-4) 4-3 on Wednesday night at Dutchess Stadium. Will Warren gets the start for the 'Gades tonight at 7:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (6-5) dropped their second straight game to the Clearwater Threshers (3-8) on Wednesday 3-1. Antonio Gomez singled home the only run of the game for the Tarpons, who have been held to just one run in each of their two losses to Clearwater. Juan Carela gets the start tonight for the Tarpons at 6:30 PM...

