Sounds Take Down Charlotte for Fourth-Straight Win

NASHVILLE - The scoreless inning streak came to an end, but the Nashville Sounds stretched their winning streak to four games with an 8-1 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday at First Horizon Park.

Jason Alexander (W, 3-0) kept Charlotte off the board in the first four innings, but the Knights scored their first run of the series with one out in the fifth. That run was the first allowed by Nashville pitching since the eighth inning of Friday's game at Gwinnett, bringing the 31.2 consecutive scoreless innings streak to an end.

Alexander did not falter after allowing Nashville's first run. The California native got out of a jam in the fifth to hold Charlotte to a run. He allowed four hits on the evening while striking out three Knights and not allowing a walk.

The Sounds bullpen continued their dominance, pitching four scoreless frames to end the contest. Luke Barker struck out the side in the sixth inning, and J.C. Mejía retired all five batters faced. Miguel Sánchez nixed any comeback hopes for Charlotte, retiring the side in order in the ninth inning.

Nashville jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Garrett Whitley doubled to leadoff the game. Jon Singleton brought him home via a sacrifice fly to right field later in the inning.

The Sounds added on with a huge fourth inning, scoring five runs. Corey Ray cleared the loaded bases with an RBI triple in the right center field gap, scoring David Dahl, Mario Feliciano and Weston Wilson. Whitley hit his second double to score Ray, and White scored Nashville's sixth run with a sacrifice fly.

White added another insurance run with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Wilson added an RBI groundout in the seventh inning to put Nashville up 8-1.

Nashville returns to action tomorrow night for game three of the six-game series vs. Charlotte. Righty Josh Lindblom (1-0, 0.87) will start for Nashville, while former Sounds pitcher Wes Benjamin (0-0, 1.80) is set to start for Charlotte. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville's scoreless inning streak came to an end after 31.2 consecutive scoreless frames. This streak falls short of the 36.2 consecutive scoreless innings in April of 2003.

The Sounds' perfect stolen base record came to an end. Brice Turang was caught stealing in the sixth inning. Nashville is 17-for-18 in stolen base attempts this season.

Garrett Whitley has reached base in all 10 games he has appeared in this season.

Tonight's win moves the Sounds into a tie for first place in the International League West Division with Columbus, who also have a 10-4 mark.

