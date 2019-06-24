SeaWolves Drop Game Two in Binghamton 3-0
June 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves dropped their first contest of the second half as they were shutout by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 3-0, in game two of a doubleheader on Monday night.
The Ponies jumped ahead in the first inning against Erie starter Logan Shore. Andres Gimenez led off with a single and stole second. Gimenez moved to third on a Jason Krizan groundout and scored on a Ali Sanchez base knock for a 1-0 lead. The single extended Sanchez hit streak to 14 consecutive games. Shore settled down in the retired the side in the first with no further damage. He would go on to retire seven straight from the first until the fourth inning.
Binghamton added to the lead in the fifth. Luis Carpio led off with a walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Shore walked Gimenez with two outs to bring Krizan back to the plate with two on base. Krizan doubled off the wall in left for a 3-0 Ponies advantage.
A trio of Rumble Ponies pitchers, Joe Zanghi, Ryder Ryan and Stephen Villines limited the SeaWolves to just two hits in the defeat. Luke Burch singled with two outs in the third and Sergio Alcantara singled to lead off the sixth. Erie did not have a baserunner reach third.
Ryan (1-1) earned the win tossing two frames, allowing one hit with no walks and a strikeout while Villines earned his fourth save working a 1-2-3 seventh.
Shore (2-7) was the tough luck loser for Erie despite tossing a quality start. He allowed three runs on four hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts in six innings.
The SeaWolves and Rumble Ponies continue the series on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Tim Adleman (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Tommy Wilson (1-3, 6.08 ERA).
