SeaWolves Drop Completion of Suspended Game

The SeaWolves dropped the completion of a suspended game from April 14 on Monday night at NYSEG Stadium by a 2-1 final.

Binghamton jumped ahead in the second against Erie's Alex Faedo. Will Toffey led off with a single and moved to second on a walk. With one out, Jason Krizan singled, loading the bases for Mike Paez. Paez grounded out to Sergio Alcantara at short, scoring Toffey for a 1-0 lead.

Erie tied the game in the sixth against Binghamton's Mickey Jannis. Frank Schwindel led off with a single and moved to second on a one-out sacrifice bunt from Cole Peterson. Schwindel scored on a two-out Derek Hill base hit to make it a 1-1 game.

Binghamton quickly regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Andres Gimenez led off and belted a solo home run to right for a 2-1 lead.

The SeaWolves would get baserunners on in both the eighth and ninth innings but could not plate the tying run.

Jannis (3-1) earned the win for Binghamton allowing a run on six hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in eight innings of work.

Faedo (4-5) was the tough luck loser for Erie despite hurling a quality start. He allowed two runs on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work.

The results of tonight's game one count towards the Eastern League first half standings. The SeaWolves will begin game two with a 4-0 record, atop the Western Division.

