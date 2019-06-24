Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #69 Rumble Ponies (2-3) vs. Erie SeaWolves (4-0) - 5:35 PM

June 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(2-3, 36-32), T-3rd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

ERIE SEAWOLVES

(4-0, 35-34), 1st Western Division

(Detroit Tigers)

Monday June 24, 2019- 5:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium- Binghamton, NY

SUSP GM 1: RHP Mickey Jannis (2-1, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Alex Faedo (4-4, 3.41 ERA)

GM 2: RHP Joe Zanghi (2-1, 1.95 ERA) vs. RHP Logan Shore (2-6, 4.77 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies play the first two games of their five-game series over three days with the Erie Seawolves. The first game of today's doubleheader will be an 8 and a half inning continuation of a suspended game from April 14th, with Game 2 being a traditional 7-inning contest.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-3 Sunday afternoon as the Flying Squirrels completed the three-game sweep. The Squirrels scored two in the eighth to take their final lead of the game. The Rumble Ponies have now lost six straight games at home.

FIVE PONIES HEADING TO ASG: Today the Eastern League announced that five member of the Rumble Ponies have been selected to this year's all-star game. They are RHP Harrol Gonzalez, RHP Adonis Uceta, outfielder Braxton Lee, catcher/first basemen Patrick Mazeika, and second basemen Sam Haggerty, Binghamton is tied for the second-most all-stars with Trenton. Richmond led the way with six. The all-star game will be played July 10 at The Diamond in Richmond, VA.

SUCCESS VS. ERIE: The Rumble Ponies are 4-0 against the SeaWolves this season. The Ponies swept a three-game series at UPMC Park in Erie and beat the SeaWolves 4-3 at NYSEG Stadium on April 11. They are averaging 5.75 runs per game vs. Erie.

SANCHEZ HITTING STREAK: Ali Sanchez had a double in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to a season-high 13 games. Over that stretch: Sanchez is hitting .375 (18-48) with six RBI, six runs scored, and five doubles. The Longest hitting streak this year for a Binghamton player is Patrick Mazeika's 15-game streak (4/27-5/16).

HITTING FOR AVERAGE: The Rumble Ponies and the Seawolves are the top two teams in the Eastern League in batting average. The Ponies rank first with a .247 average and the SeaWolves sit in second at .246.

GAME TWO STARTER: Righty Joe Zanghi makes the first minor league start of his career in the second game of tonight's doubleheader. In 16 games for the Rumble Ponies this year, he is 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 27.2 innings of work.

HOME COOKING: The Ponies are in the middle of a stretch where they are playing 13 of 16 games, including eight straight, at NYSEG Stadium. So far they are 1-7 (1-2 against Trenton, 0-2 vs. Altoona, 0-3 against Richmond).

COMING UP: The Ponies' eight-game homestand continues on Tuesday against Erie. The two teams will wrap up this five-game series Wednesday with a doubleheader.

