Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #69 Rumble Ponies (2-3) vs. Erie SeaWolves (4-0) - 5:35 PM
June 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES
(2-3, 36-32), T-3rd Eastern Division
(New York Mets)
ERIE SEAWOLVES
(4-0, 35-34), 1st Western Division
(Detroit Tigers)
Monday June 24, 2019- 5:35 PM
NYSEG Stadium- Binghamton, NY
SUSP GM 1: RHP Mickey Jannis (2-1, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Alex Faedo (4-4, 3.41 ERA)
GM 2: RHP Joe Zanghi (2-1, 1.95 ERA) vs. RHP Logan Shore (2-6, 4.77 ERA)
Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV
TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies play the first two games of their five-game series over three days with the Erie Seawolves. The first game of today's doubleheader will be an 8 and a half inning continuation of a suspended game from April 14th, with Game 2 being a traditional 7-inning contest.
LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-3 Sunday afternoon as the Flying Squirrels completed the three-game sweep. The Squirrels scored two in the eighth to take their final lead of the game. The Rumble Ponies have now lost six straight games at home.
FIVE PONIES HEADING TO ASG: Today the Eastern League announced that five member of the Rumble Ponies have been selected to this year's all-star game. They are RHP Harrol Gonzalez, RHP Adonis Uceta, outfielder Braxton Lee, catcher/first basemen Patrick Mazeika, and second basemen Sam Haggerty, Binghamton is tied for the second-most all-stars with Trenton. Richmond led the way with six. The all-star game will be played July 10 at The Diamond in Richmond, VA.
SUCCESS VS. ERIE: The Rumble Ponies are 4-0 against the SeaWolves this season. The Ponies swept a three-game series at UPMC Park in Erie and beat the SeaWolves 4-3 at NYSEG Stadium on April 11. They are averaging 5.75 runs per game vs. Erie.
SANCHEZ HITTING STREAK: Ali Sanchez had a double in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to a season-high 13 games. Over that stretch: Sanchez is hitting .375 (18-48) with six RBI, six runs scored, and five doubles. The Longest hitting streak this year for a Binghamton player is Patrick Mazeika's 15-game streak (4/27-5/16).
HITTING FOR AVERAGE: The Rumble Ponies and the Seawolves are the top two teams in the Eastern League in batting average. The Ponies rank first with a .247 average and the SeaWolves sit in second at .246.
GAME TWO STARTER: Righty Joe Zanghi makes the first minor league start of his career in the second game of tonight's doubleheader. In 16 games for the Rumble Ponies this year, he is 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 27.2 innings of work.
HOME COOKING: The Ponies are in the middle of a stretch where they are playing 13 of 16 games, including eight straight, at NYSEG Stadium. So far they are 1-7 (1-2 against Trenton, 0-2 vs. Altoona, 0-3 against Richmond).
COMING UP: The Ponies' eight-game homestand continues on Tuesday against Erie. The two teams will wrap up this five-game series Wednesday with a doubleheader.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2019
- Sea Dogs Game Notes June 24th vs. New Hampshire - Portland Sea Dogs
- Erie SeaWolves at Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #69 Rumble Ponies (2-3) vs. Erie SeaWolves (4-0) - 5:35 PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Four Fisher Cats Voted to Eastern League All-Star Team - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Four Yard Goats Named to Eastern League All-Star Team - Hartford Yard Goats
- Four Baysox Named 2019 All-Stars - Bowie Baysox
- 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game Rosters Announced - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Six Flying Squirrels Selected for Eastern League All-Star Game - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Five Rumble Ponies Named to 2019 All-Star Roster - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Five RubberDucks Named to El All-Star Team - Akron RubberDucks
- Five Thunder Players Named 2019 Eastern League All-Stars - Trenton Thunder
- Curve Sending Three Players to 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game - Altoona Curve
- Dalbec, Houck, Jimenez, and Nunez Named Eastern League All-Stars - Portland Sea Dogs
- 2019 Eastern League All-Star Rosters Announced - EL
- Homestand Preview #7: Ginuwine Comes Home - Bowie Baysox
- Brusa Named Eastern League Player of the Week - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Deivi Garcia Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week - Trenton Thunder
- Eastern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for June 17th-June 23rd - EL
- Tendler Ends Weekend with Sea Dogs Stunner - Reading Fightin Phils
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Rumble Ponies Stories
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #69 Rumble Ponies (2-3) vs. Erie SeaWolves (4-0) - 5:35 PM
- Five Rumble Ponies Named to 2019 All-Star Roster
- Ponies' Comeback Comes up Short in Finale against Squirrels
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #68 Rumble Ponies (2-2) vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (3-1)- 2:05PM
- Brusa Leads Squirrels to Saturday Night Win over Ponies