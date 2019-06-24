Three Thunder Hurlers Combine to No-Hit Fightin Phils

June 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





Deivi Garcia, Domingo Acevedo, and Daniel Alvarez made Thunder history Monday night, combining to no-hit the Reading Fightin Phils in a 6-0 win in front of a crowd of 5,121 at ARM & HAMMER Park.

The no-no was the fourth nine-inning no-hitter in Thunder history and the first since Justus Sheffield and Taylor Widener combined to no-hit the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on September 8, 2017, in the third game of the Eastern Division Championship Series. It was also the sixth no-hitter in the Eastern League this season, the most in an E.L. campaign since 1971.

Garcia (4-2) hit Adam Haseley with a pitch to lead off the game, but the right-hander proceeded to retire the next 11 batters he faced en route to a nine-strikeout, two-walk performance over his five innings.

Acevedo held Reading (3-4, 42-32) to one baserunner via a walk over two innings in relief of Garcia, and Alvarez pitched the final two frames, working around a pair of baserunners in the ninth. Alvarez issued a one-out walk to Derek Hall, who, two batters later, beat out a throw to short from second baseman Hoy Jun Park in a force play attempt. Arquimedes Gamboa then flied out to center field to seal the no-hitter.

The three Thunder (4-2, 42-29) pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts in the contest.

Chris Gittens led the Thunder offense with three RBI in the game, including a two-run homer in the first inning and an RBI-single in the fifth. Rashad Crawford contributed a second-inning RBI-single, and Kyle Holder and Mandy Alvarez added RBI-doubles in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.

Fightin Phils starter Bailey Falter (5-5) took the loss, surrendering four runs on eight hits across five innings.

Your Thunder continue their homestand on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. against the Fightin Phils. RHP Albert Abreu (4-5, 3.64) will start for the Thunder, and RHP Mauricio Llovera (2-3, 4.35) will go for Reading. The first 1,500 fans ages 14 and up will receive a Bat Boy Tommy Bobblehead, presented by Special Olympics of New Jersey. Tickets are available by phone at 609-394-3300 or online at TrentonThunder.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.