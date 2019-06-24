Three Thunder Hurlers Combine to No-Hit Fightin Phils
June 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
Deivi Garcia, Domingo Acevedo, and Daniel Alvarez made Thunder history Monday night, combining to no-hit the Reading Fightin Phils in a 6-0 win in front of a crowd of 5,121 at ARM & HAMMER Park.
The no-no was the fourth nine-inning no-hitter in Thunder history and the first since Justus Sheffield and Taylor Widener combined to no-hit the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on September 8, 2017, in the third game of the Eastern Division Championship Series. It was also the sixth no-hitter in the Eastern League this season, the most in an E.L. campaign since 1971.
Garcia (4-2) hit Adam Haseley with a pitch to lead off the game, but the right-hander proceeded to retire the next 11 batters he faced en route to a nine-strikeout, two-walk performance over his five innings.
Acevedo held Reading (3-4, 42-32) to one baserunner via a walk over two innings in relief of Garcia, and Alvarez pitched the final two frames, working around a pair of baserunners in the ninth. Alvarez issued a one-out walk to Derek Hall, who, two batters later, beat out a throw to short from second baseman Hoy Jun Park in a force play attempt. Arquimedes Gamboa then flied out to center field to seal the no-hitter.
The three Thunder (4-2, 42-29) pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts in the contest.
Chris Gittens led the Thunder offense with three RBI in the game, including a two-run homer in the first inning and an RBI-single in the fifth. Rashad Crawford contributed a second-inning RBI-single, and Kyle Holder and Mandy Alvarez added RBI-doubles in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.
Fightin Phils starter Bailey Falter (5-5) took the loss, surrendering four runs on eight hits across five innings.
Your Thunder continue their homestand on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. against the Fightin Phils. RHP Albert Abreu (4-5, 3.64) will start for the Thunder, and RHP Mauricio Llovera (2-3, 4.35) will go for Reading. The first 1,500 fans ages 14 and up will receive a Bat Boy Tommy Bobblehead, presented by Special Olympics of New Jersey. Tickets are available by phone at 609-394-3300 or online at TrentonThunder.com.
