Moniak Among Four Fightins Named EL All-Stars

(READING, PA) - Former first overall draft pick Mickey Moniak is among four Fightin Phils players named to the Eastern League Eastern Division All-Star team, as announced by the league office on Monday.

Along with Moniak, first baseman Darick Hall and pitchers Adonis Medina and Addison Russ will represent Reading in the EL All-Star Game in Richmond, VA. The midsummer classic will take place on Wednesday, July 10 with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Moniak, 21, was selected by the Phillies first overall in the 2016 draft out of La Costa Canyon High School (CA). In his first 68 games with Reading, the outfielder batted .268 with eight triples, three homers, and 36 RBIs, while going 7-for-8 in stolen base attempts. Moniak hit .290 in the month of May, and was batting .309 in his first 22 games in June.

Hall, 23, earned All-Star honors for the second straight year, as he was also named a Florida State League representative in 2018. Through 68 games, the powerful first baseman crushed 14 homers and led the EL with 51 RBIs. Hall was drafted in the 14th round in 2016 out of Dallas Baptist University.

Rated as the top pitching prospect in the Phillies system, Medina carried a 4.05 ERA through his first 12 Double-A starts, including a 3.32 ERA in the first half. The 22-year-old right-hander out of Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic, limited opponents to a .219 average in the first half of the season.

Serving primarily as the team's closer, Russ put up a 1.63 ERA in 27 appearances in the first half, earning nine saves. In 27.2 innings, the 24-year-old racked up 39 strikeouts. Russ, who earned South Atlantic League All-Star honors with the Lakewood BlueClaws a season ago, was drafted in the 19th round out of Houston Baptist in 2017.

The Eastern League All-Star game begins at 7:05 p.m. at The Diamond in Richmond on Wednesday, July 10. Tickets for the event and more information on All-Star Week in Richmond are available at https://www.milb.com/richmond/events/all-star.

