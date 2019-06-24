Senators walk off RubberDucks in 10-inning series opener, 3-2
June 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
Harrisburg Senators third baseman Adrian Sanchez hit a walk-off infield single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give his team a 3-2, series-opening win over the Akron RubberDucks (2-5 second half, 36-40 overall) at FNB Field Monday night.
Turning Point
With a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the 10th inning, Senators center fielder Hunter Jones began at second base against Akron right-hander Robert Broom (0-1). Second baseman Luis Garcia placed a bunt single down the third-base line and took second base on defensive indifference. Sanchez grounded a ball to the middle that second baseman Andruw Monasterio dove to stop, but Jones scored the winning run ahead of the throw.
Mound Presence
RubberDucks All-Star right-hander Eli Morgan allowed single runs in the first and fifth innings, lasting six innings for the fifth time in his last seven starts. He also has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his first nine Eastern League starts. Left-hander Anthony Gose worked around two walks for a scoreless seventh inning, and Broom pitched two perfect innings - including striking out the side in the eighth inning - to send the game to extra innings. For Harrisburg, right-hander Tyler Mapes allowed two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings, left-hander Taylor Guilbeau worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings, and right-hander Ronald Pena (1-1) pitched scoreless ninth and 10th innings.
Duck Tales
Trailing 2-0 through five innings, Akron rallied to tie the game in the sixth. All-Stars Ka'ai Tom and Connor Marabell doubled and singled, respectively, to left field, where Dante Bichette Jr. misplayed Marabell's single to allow Tom to score. Center fielder Alex Call , and a Sanchez error at shortstop loaded the bases. Guilbeau entered to allow shortstop Alexis Pantoja 's game-tying single, but induced a double play, starting Senators pitching retiring the last 13 Akron batters.
Notebook
The Senators, who won the Western Division first half, beat the RubberDucks for the first time in four meetings this season...The RubberDucks lost their fourth straight game, including each of the last two in 10 innings...Akron is now 6-8 in extra-inning games (3-4 both at home and on the road) and 6-13 (3-6 on the road) in one-run games...Time of game: 2:39...Attendance: 2,883.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Akron LHP Adam Scott (1-0, 9.53) is scheduled to face Senators RHP Steven Fuentes (3-2, 1.97). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV.
