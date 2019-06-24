Eastern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for June 17th-June 23rd

June 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) News Release





SCARBOROUGH, ME - The Eastern League is pleased to announce the winners of the Eastern League Player of the Week Award and Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Award for the period of June 17th through June 23rd:

Richmond Flying Squirrels outfielder/first baseman Gio Brusa has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of June 17th-June 23rd. The 25-year old batted .400 (8-for-20) with three doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs, six runs scored, five walks, and a 1.000 slugging percentage in six games for the Flying Squirrels last week. Brusa, who is a native of Lodi, California, had at least one hit in all six games he played in last week and had multiple hits in two of those games. That included a stretch of three straight games with a home run from June 20th-June 22nd. The 6'3", 235 lb. slugger led all Eastern League hitters in total bases (20), slugging percentage (1.000), and OPS (1.520) last week and tied for the league lead in home runs (3) and walks (5). He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in doubles (3-tied 2nd), RBIs (8-tied 2nd), on-base percentage (.520-3rd), runs scored (6-tied 3rd), batting average (.400-tied 4th), and hits (8-tied 8th). Gio, who is hitting .260 with 11 doubles, seven homers, 19 RBIs, and 19 runs scored in 44 games with the Flying Squirrels this season, was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the sixth round of the 2016 draft out of Pacific University.

Deivi Garcia, a right-handed starting pitcher for the Trenton Thunder, has been selected as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of June 17th-June 23rd. The 5'9", 163 lb. hurler started one game for the Thunder last week and had a record of 1-0 with 15 strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA. Garcia, who is a native of Bonao, Dominican Republic, made his lone start of the week on Tuesday night and gave up just one hit and one walk over six shutout innings as the Thunder clinched the first half Eastern Division championship with a 6-0 victory over the visiting Richmond Flying Squirrels. He struck out the first eight batters he faced in the game and finished the game with 15 strikeouts, which ties the Trenton franchise single game record and ties the season high for strikeouts by any pitcher in Minor League Baseball this season. The 20-year old ranked first among all Eastern League pitchers in strikeouts (15) last week and tied for the lead in ERA (0.00). He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in WHIP (0.33-2nd), batting average against (.050-2nd), and wins (1-tied 2nd). Deivi, who is ranked by MLB.com as the fourth best prospect in the Yankees organization, was signed by the New York Yankees as a free agent on July 2, 2015.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.