Deivi Garcia Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

The Eastern League announced on Monday that RHP Deivi Garcia has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending June 23, 2019. Richmond's Gio Brusa was named the Eastern League Player of the week after batting .400 with three doubles, three home runs and eight runs batted in.

Garcia made his lone start of the week on Tuesday night when the Thunder shutout the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 6-0, to clinch the First Half Eastern Division Title. Garcia pitched six innings scoreless innings and matched the Thunder franchise record with 15 strikeouts.

The 20-year-old from Bonao in the Dominican Republic is ranked as the #4 prospect in the Yankees organization by MLB.com and has made eight starts for the Thunder going 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA. In 42 innings with the Thunder he has allowed 23 hits, walked 20 and struck out 67. The right-hander is one of six pitchers in all of minor league baseball to strike out 100 batters this season and ranks first with a 15.1 K/9.

Garcia is slated to start Monday's game at ARM & HAMMER Park against the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:00pm.

The Thunder return home for a seven-game homestand with the Fightin Phils and New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Monday is Bat Dog Celebration at ARM & HAMMER Park with the first 1,000 fans, ages 14 and older, receiving a Rookie Travel Pillow presented by Nutrisource Dog Foods and the Valley Forge Convention and Visitors Bureau.

