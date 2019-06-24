Four SeaWolves Named Eastern League All-Stars

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that RHP Casey Mize, RHP Matt Manning, INF Isaac Paredes and OF Jose Azocar have been named to the Western Division All-Star Team for the Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10 at The Diamond in Richmond, VA.

CASEY MIZE

The Detroit Tigers first round selection and number one overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft, Casey Mize, has been named an All-Star for the first time in his career. Mize began the season with Class-A Lakeland where he made four starts, posting a 2-0 record with an 0.35 ERA. He was promoted to Erie on April 25 and made his Double-A debut for the SeaWolves at Altoona on April 29. He threw a nine-inning, no-hitter in his first start against the Curve, notching the third no-hitter in SeaWolves history. Mize has made nine starts for the SeaWolves, posting a 6-0 record with a 1.21 ERA. He's allowed seven earned runs in 52 innings of work with 11 walks and 50 strikeouts. Mize is currently on the Injured List with shoulder inflammation.

MATT MANNING

Matt Manning has been named an All-Star for the first time in his career. The 2018 Future's Game participant is in his first full season at the Double-A level. In 14 starts for the SeaWolves, Manning has posted a 6-4 record with a 2.53 ERA. He has collected a league-high 98 strikeouts in 81.2 innings of work. He is third in the EL in innings pitched and eighth in ERA. Manning has struck out at least seven hitters in half his starts and has racked up a career-high 10 strikeouts on two separate occasions. Manning was the Tigers first round selection (9th overall) out of Sheldon High School in Sacramento, CA in 2016.

JOSE AZOCAR

Jose Azocar has been named a mid-season All-Star for the first time in his career. He was a post-season All-Star in the GCL in 2015. In his first year at the Double-A level, Azocar has played in 64 games with the SeaWolves, hitting a team-high .293 with two home runs and 25 RBIs. He is tied for third in the league in hitting and is tied for third with 70 hits. A native of Sucre, Venezuela, Azocar was signed by the Tigers as a non-drafted free agent on October 4, 2012.

ISAAC PAREDES

Isaac Paredes has been named a mid-season All-Star for the second time in his career. He was a mid-season Florida State League All-Star in 2018 while playing with Class-A Lakeland. Paredes was also named an MLB.com Detroit Tigers organization All-Star in 2018 and a post-season AZL All-Star in 2016. In 65 games with the SeaWolves in 2019, Paredes is hitting .264 with four home runs, 28 RBIs and 31 walks. Paredes was originally signed by the Chicago Cubs as a non-drafted free agent on June 4, 2016. The Tigers acquired Paredes on July 31, 2017 from the Cubs, along with Jeimer Candelario in exchange for Alex Avila and Justin Wilson.

