Erie SeaWolves at Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Notes

June 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





Please note that game one of tonight's doubleheader is a suspended game from April 14. All of the stats from game one will count towards the cumulative stats in 2019. The final result will count towards the first half of the Eastern League season and not towards the current, second half standings. Erie will enter game two 4-0 and the Rumble Ponies will enter game two 2-3. The game one result will count towards the cumulative record if either club would be in a situation where overall record decides the second half champion if either Harrisburg or Trenton wins the second half.

ERIE SEAWOLVES (4-0, 1ST WEST, --- GB 2nd Half) VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (2-3, T-3RD EAST, 1.0 GB 2nd Half)

GAME ONE: RHP ALEX FAEDO (4-4, 3.41) VS. RHP MICKEY JANNIS (2-1, 3.18 ERA)

GAME TWO: RHP LOGAN SHORE (2-6, 4.77) VS. RHP JOE ZANGHI (2-1, 1.95 ERA)

MONDAY, JUNE 24 * 5:35 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

NYSEG STADIUM * GAME #70/71 * ROAD GAME #33/34 * NIGHT GAME #48/49

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves begin a five-game series in a three-game span against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium. Erie enters the series coming off of a three-game sweep in Akron and has won four consecutive for the second time this season. Binghamton was swept in three games versus Richmond in their last series and have lost seven of their last 10. Alex Faedo starts game one today and is coming off of a no-decision in his last start on June 18 against Portland. Faedo tossed 5.2 scoreless innings and struck out four. In his three June starts, the right-hander owns a 1.84 ERA in 14.2 innings. Logan Shore goes in game two and has lost four of his past five starts. In his last outing, Shore surrendered four earned runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings on June 17 versus Portland. Since returning from the IL on May 12, the SeaWolves have won one of the seven games Shore has pitched in. Binghamton features Mickey Jannis in game one, making his eighth start of the season and first against Erie. The right-hander has originally a 44th round selection by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2010. Joe Zanghi gets the nod in game two, making his first career start. In 16 relief appearances this season with Binghamton, the right-hander owns a 1.95 ERA in 27.2 innings. Zanghi signed with the New York Mets in 2016 after being selected by Cincinnati in the 24 round in 2015.

Tue., June 25 at Binghamton 6:35 p.m. RHP Tim Adelman (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Tommy Wilson (1-3, 6.08 ERA)

Wed., June 26 at Binghamton 5:35 p.m. RHP Athony Castro (2-1, 4.56 ERA) vs. RHP Harol Gonzalez (3-3, 3.41 ERA)

TBD vs. TBD

Thu., June 27 vs. Harrisburg 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Fri., June 28 vs. Harrisburg 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 21

- The bullpen features No. 24 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Beau Burrow's five scoreless on Saturday was the 18th time this season an Erie starter has thrown 5+ shutout innings

- Today is the fifth of 16 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Bingahmton (six at UPMC Park - April 18-20 & July 1-3... 10 at NYSEG Stadium - April 11-14, June 24-26 & July 30 - August 1)

- The SeaWolves +35 run differential is first in the EL and the Rumble Ponies +22 ranks second

- Erie is second in the Eastern League with a .246 batting average while Binghamton is first at .247

- The Rumble Ponies are second with 303 runs scored and Erie is seventh with 284 runs

- Erie has struck out 558 times (fewest in the EL) while Binghamton has gone down on strikes 572 times (second-fewest)

- The SeaWolves team ERA is third-best (3.32) while the Rumble Ponies staff owns the third-worst team ERA (3.76)

- Erie relievers have a 3.70 ERA (9th in the EL) and Binghamton has a 3.85 (11th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a league-low .226 batting average against

- Erie boasts the league's fourth-best defense (.981 fielding percentage) while Binghamton's defense is fifth (.980)

- The Rumble Ponies have gunned down the fourth-most base stealers (33) in the league

- The SeaWolves went 5-12 against the Rumble Ponies last season, including a 4-7 mark at NYSEG Stadium.

