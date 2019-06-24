'Dogs with a Big Third, Beat the 'Cats 8-4 in the Series Opener
June 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - The Sea Dogs (2-3) put up six runs in the fifth inning and ran away with an 8-4 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-5) in the series opener on Monday night at Hadlock Field.
With the game tied 2-2, Portland sent 10 men to the plate in the fifth inning. Jarren Duran gave the 'Dogs the lead for good with a two-run single, then two batters later Duran scored on an RBI fielder's choice by Bobby Dalbec. Later in the inning, Luke Tendler hit bases-loaded double to blow the game open and give Portland an 8-2 lead.
Matthew Kent (W, 3-2) worked seven innings and threw a career-high 110 pitches in the victory. The southpaw allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
Fisher Cats starter Zach Logue (L, 3-4) allowed seven runs on six hits in 4.1 innings.
New Hampshire scored the game's first run on an RBI double by Santiago Espinal off of Kent.
Portland tied it in the third on a solo homer by Jeremy Rivera. The Sea Dogs took their first lead in the fourth on a home run by CJ Chatham, his first in Double-A.
New Hampshire tied the game at two in the top of the fifth when Kevin Smith scored from second on an error by Chatham.
Konner Wade finished off the 'Cats with two innings of relief, he allowed a run on a homer in the ninth by Chad Spanberger.
The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) meet on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field. RHP Tanner Houck is on the mound for the Sea Dogs, first pitch is 7:00 PM. New Hampshire counters with RHP Jon Harris (1-1, 4.50). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.
Tickets are available at 207-879-9500 or seadogs.com. Book your nine inning vacation today!
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2019
- 'Dogs with a Big Third, Beat the 'Cats 8-4 in the Series Opener - Portland Sea Dogs
- Sens Walk Off Ducks 3-2 in 10 Innings - Harrisburg Senators
- SeaWolves Drop Completion of Suspended Game - Erie SeaWolves
- Four SeaWolves Named Eastern League All-Stars - Erie SeaWolves
- Moniak Among Four Fightins Named EL All-Stars - Reading Fightin Phils
- Sea Dogs Game Notes June 24th vs. New Hampshire - Portland Sea Dogs
- Erie SeaWolves at Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #69 Rumble Ponies (2-3) vs. Erie SeaWolves (4-0) - 5:35 PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Four Fisher Cats Voted to Eastern League All-Star Team - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Four Yard Goats Named to Eastern League All-Star Team - Hartford Yard Goats
- Four Baysox Named 2019 All-Stars - Bowie Baysox
- 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game Rosters Announced - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Six Flying Squirrels Selected for Eastern League All-Star Game - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Five Rumble Ponies Named to 2019 All-Star Roster - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Five RubberDucks Named to El All-Star Team - Akron RubberDucks
- Five Thunder Players Named 2019 Eastern League All-Stars - Trenton Thunder
- Curve Sending Three Players to 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game - Altoona Curve
- Dalbec, Houck, Jimenez, and Nunez Named Eastern League All-Stars - Portland Sea Dogs
- 2019 Eastern League All-Star Rosters Announced - EL
- Homestand Preview #7: Ginuwine Comes Home - Bowie Baysox
- Brusa Named Eastern League Player of the Week - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Deivi Garcia Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week - Trenton Thunder
- Eastern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for June 17th-June 23rd - EL
- Tendler Ends Weekend with Sea Dogs Stunner - Reading Fightin Phils
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Sea Dogs Stories
- 'Dogs with a Big Third, Beat the 'Cats 8-4 in the Series Opener
- Sea Dogs Game Notes June 24th vs. New Hampshire
- Dalbec, Houck, Jimenez, and Nunez Named Eastern League All-Stars
- Luke Has the Power, 'Dogs Win 4-3 on Tendler's Homer
- Sea Dogs Game Notes June 23rd vs. Reading