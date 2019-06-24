'Dogs with a Big Third, Beat the 'Cats 8-4 in the Series Opener

Portland, Maine - The Sea Dogs (2-3) put up six runs in the fifth inning and ran away with an 8-4 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-5) in the series opener on Monday night at Hadlock Field.

With the game tied 2-2, Portland sent 10 men to the plate in the fifth inning. Jarren Duran gave the 'Dogs the lead for good with a two-run single, then two batters later Duran scored on an RBI fielder's choice by Bobby Dalbec. Later in the inning, Luke Tendler hit bases-loaded double to blow the game open and give Portland an 8-2 lead.

Matthew Kent (W, 3-2) worked seven innings and threw a career-high 110 pitches in the victory. The southpaw allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Fisher Cats starter Zach Logue (L, 3-4) allowed seven runs on six hits in 4.1 innings.

New Hampshire scored the game's first run on an RBI double by Santiago Espinal off of Kent.

Portland tied it in the third on a solo homer by Jeremy Rivera. The Sea Dogs took their first lead in the fourth on a home run by CJ Chatham, his first in Double-A.

New Hampshire tied the game at two in the top of the fifth when Kevin Smith scored from second on an error by Chatham.

Konner Wade finished off the 'Cats with two innings of relief, he allowed a run on a homer in the ninth by Chad Spanberger.

The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) meet on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field. RHP Tanner Houck is on the mound for the Sea Dogs, first pitch is 7:00 PM. New Hampshire counters with RHP Jon Harris (1-1, 4.50). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

