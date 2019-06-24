Sens Walk Off Ducks 3-2 in 10 Innings
June 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators (44-31, 2-3) beat the Akron RubberDucks (34-40, 2-5) 3-2 in 10 innings Monday night, their first walk off win since April. Adrian Sanchez drove in the winning run with an infield hit, scoring Hunter Jones. Taylor Guilbeau and Ronald Pena kept the game tied by retiring the final 13 RubberDucks to come to the plate. With the win the Sens have won back-to-back games for the first time since June 2 & June 4.
Turning Point
In the top of the sixth, the Sens were leading 2-0 but Akron scored a run, then loaded the bases with one out. Taylor Guilbeau came out of the bullpen and allowed a game tying single, but then induced Logan Ice to hit into an inning ending double play. Guilbeau and Pena would go on to retire the next 12 batters.
On Capitol Hill
- Tyler Mapes worked 5.1 innings, throwing 87 pitches, 52 strikes and earning a no-decision. Mapes threw 13 ground ball outs. He was hurt in the sixth inning by a key error that allowed Akron to load the bases, instead of being an inning ending double play.
- Taylor Guilbeau was outstanding in relief. He inherited three runners and only one scored. He struck out two and allowed a hit in 2.2 innings in relief.
- Ronald Pena earned the win by pitching a perfect 9th and 10th innings. In the 10th, with the free runner at second he struck out the final two batters of the inning.
With the Gavel
- Luis Garcia, Adrian Sanchez and Ryan Zimmerman all had two hits. Sanchez drove in the game winner with an infield hit in the 10th inning.
- The Senators had double-digit hits for the second straight game though they stranded nine runners.
Filibusters
It was the fourth walk off win for the Senators and their first since April 20.
Harrisburg improves to 3-4 in extra innings.
Harrisburg is 3-4 during a stretch of 27 consecutive games against Western Division opponents.
Earlier Monday four Senators were named to the Western Division All-Star team and they are: LHP Ben Braymer, C Tres Barrera, INF Ian Sagdal, and OF Rhett Wiseman.
On Deck
The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game two of their three-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.
