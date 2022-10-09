San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves
October 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Loaned to Tulsa Oilers (ECHL):
Daniel Mannella - G
Released from PTO:
Alex Gilmour - LW
Jimmy Soper - LW
Jarod Hilderman - D
San Diego's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 25 players: 16 forwards, 7 defensemen and two goaltenders.
