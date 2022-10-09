San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

October 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Loaned to Tulsa Oilers (ECHL):

Daniel Mannella - G

Released from PTO:

Alex Gilmour - LW

Jimmy Soper - LW

Jarod Hilderman - D

San Diego's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 25 players: 16 forwards, 7 defensemen and two goaltenders.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.