Poulin, Linberg Assigned to Wbs

October 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned forward Sam Poulin and goaltender Filip Lindberg to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced Saturday by general manager Ron Hextall.

SAM POULIN

Poulin, 21, appeared in two preseason games with Pittsburgh and was tied for third on the team with two assists and was plus-1. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 208-pound forward completed his first professional season with WBS, skating in 72 contests and recording 37 points (16G-21A). His 37 points ranked first among rookies and third overall on WBS.

FILIP LINBERG

Lindberg, 23, stopped 14 of 15 shots (.933 SV%) during the Penguins' 3-2 overtime victory in his lone preseason action against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 25. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound goaltender appeared in seven games for WBS in 2021-22, posting a 4-2-0 record, .915 save percentage and 2.76 goals against average.

The Penguins' final two preseason games are on the road, starting with a visit to play the Hershey Bears on Sunday, Oct. 9. Game time for the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Giant Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opens its regular season at home against Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Oct. 15. Puck drop for the Penguins' season-opener is slated for 6:05 p.m.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.