Poulin, Linberg Assigned to Wbs
October 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned forward Sam Poulin and goaltender Filip Lindberg to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced Saturday by general manager Ron Hextall.
SAM POULIN
Poulin, 21, appeared in two preseason games with Pittsburgh and was tied for third on the team with two assists and was plus-1. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 208-pound forward completed his first professional season with WBS, skating in 72 contests and recording 37 points (16G-21A). His 37 points ranked first among rookies and third overall on WBS.
FILIP LINBERG
Lindberg, 23, stopped 14 of 15 shots (.933 SV%) during the Penguins' 3-2 overtime victory in his lone preseason action against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 25. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound goaltender appeared in seven games for WBS in 2021-22, posting a 4-2-0 record, .915 save percentage and 2.76 goals against average.
The Penguins' final two preseason games are on the road, starting with a visit to play the Hershey Bears on Sunday, Oct. 9. Game time for the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Giant Center.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opens its regular season at home against Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Oct. 15. Puck drop for the Penguins' season-opener is slated for 6:05 p.m.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2022
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Poulin, Linberg Assigned to Wbs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Pittsburgh Assigns Smith, Friedman to Wbs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Detroit Releases One, Assigns 14 to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Carcone, Jenik, Kolyachonok Assigned to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Admirals Trim Roster by Five - Milwaukee Admirals
- Minnesota Wild Announces Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- Bears Announce Training Camp Roster Moves - Hershey Bears
- Damiani and Harley Loaned to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Make Additional Roster Moves - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Forward P.C. Labrie to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Sens Announce Broadcast Details for 2022-23 Through New Belleville Sens Entertainment Network - Belleville Senators
- Preseason Game #2 - Roadrunners at Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Reign fall to Gulls - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Wins 6-2 Over Reign - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Poulin, Linberg Assigned to Wbs
- Pittsburgh Assigns Smith, Friedman to Wbs
- Penguins Shut Out Phantoms in Second Preseason Game
- Gutsy Win Highlights Penguins' Preseason Opener
- Penguins Sign Center Tyler Sikura