Bears Fall in Preseason Finale to Penguins, 3-2

(Hershey, PA) - Shane Gersich and Henrik Rybinski scored in regulation for the Hershey Bears, but Filip Lindberg stopped 38 combined shots in regulation and overtime for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, dealing Hershey a 3-2 shootout loss on Sunday night at GIANT Center in Hershey's preseason finale.

The Penguins made it 1-0 on their first shot of the contest when Chris Ortiz managed to shovel the puck through the legs of Zach Fucale at 1:20, with Ty Glover and Nathan Legare collecting assists on the goal. Hershey, meanwhile, peppered Lindberg with 15 shots on goal in the opening frame, but the visiting goaltender turned away each Hershey chance.

The Bears solved Lindberg at 1:51 of the second period when Sam Anas dangled the puck through the slot before dishing it to Gersich at the right circle, who slammed it past the goaltender. Bobby Nardella earned the secondary helper on Gersich's strike.

Brooklyn Kalmikov put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead 2-1 at 16:57 of the middle frame when he banked a shot just inside the left post and behind the blocker of Fucale.

The Bears answered again midway through the third with a highlight-reel shorthanded goal when Rybinski carried the puck out of the defensive zone, deked around Penguins defender Josh Maniscalco and stuffed the puck through Lindberg at 10:07 for his first of the preseason, making it 2-2. Gersich and Logan Day contributed assists.

With Rybinski forcing the extra frame, the Bears dominated possession, out-shooting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 6-0 in overtime, but Lindberg turned aside each attempt.

After Sam Poulin put the Penguins up 1-0 in the opening round of the shootout, Rybinski netted a tying marker in the bottom of the third round to extend the penalty shot contest, but Sam Houde found twine in the top of the sixth round, and Mike Vecchione was stopped by Lindberg with a stick save.

Shots finished 40-19 favoring the Bears. Fucale was 16-for-18 for Hershey. The Bears were 0-for-4 on the power play, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was 0-for-5.

