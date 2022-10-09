Belleville Sens Earn Preseason Shootout Win over Laval Rocket

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators concluded their preseason schedule with a dramatic 6-5 shootout victory over the Laval Rocket on Sunday afternoon at CAA Arena.

The Senators opened the scoring at 3:30 of the first frame as Cole Reinhardt found the back of the net following an offensive zone faceoff win. The Rocket evened the score as Filip Mesar capitalized on a bouncing puck in the crease just past the mid-way point of the period. Moments later, Belleville would retake the lead through Brad Morrison's first of the game on a delayed penalty.

Early in the second, Morrison once again capitalized when a cross-seam pass deflected off a Laval defender into the back of the net. The Rocket responded with a Jan Mysak tally bringing the visitors back to within one. Belleville was able to break open the rest of the frame as Lassi Thomson, and Angus Crookshank extend the lead to 5-2 after forty minutes of play.

The Rocket stormed back, scoring three unanswered times in a 2:20 span of the third period to force overtime and an eventual shootout where Egor Sokolov notched the game-winner.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/5 | Penalty Kill: 0/0

Fast Facts:

Mads Sogaard made 34 saves in the win.

Brad Morrison tallied twice, earning second-star honours.

Defenceman Lassi Thomson collected a goal and two assists.

Both Egor Sokolov and Roby Jarventie scored on their shootout attempts.

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann: "We did some good things. I think when you're in the preseason, you're just looking to get better every day, and I thought the guys responded well today after that third period on Friday night."

Ticket info:

