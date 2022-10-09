Minnesota Wild Announces Roster Moves
October 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has waived forwards Mason Shaw and Nic Petan for the purpose of assignment to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
