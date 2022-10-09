Belleville Sens Announce Broadcast Details for 2022-23 Through New Belleville Sens Entertainment Network

BELLEVILLE, ON - Belleville Sens fans will have a new way to follow their team through the 2022-23 American Hockey League season! The Senators are today announcing the launch of the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network (BSEN), which will be the new home for Sens game broadcasts and other content throughout the season.

The BSEN will be the exclusive home for free-to-listen coverage of all 72 Belleville Sens regular season games, plus preseason and playoffs, with those games to be proudly presented by long time broadcast partner Deerhaven Farm and Garden. Belleville Sens Manager of Broadcast and Communications David Foot will handle the play-by-play duties throughout the season, after spending the past five campaigns on the Sens' radio broadcast team. Foot will be joined by a rotating cast of experts and analysts, including Belleville Sens Content and Communications Coordinator Joel Vanderlaan, local sports reporter Brock Ormond and Ottawa 67's commentator Colin Zappia, to provide colour commentary and add to the network's depth of coverage.

While broadcasts won't be aired on traditional radio this season, Sens fans will be able to hear them for free via the team's Mixlr page, the Belleville Sens app and bellevillesens.com. Broadcast audio will also be shared through the AHL TV platform, which offers fans various options to subscribe and follow the team at home and on the road all season long. A full season subscription to AHL TV is already included in the package for Belleville Sens Season Ticket Members, but those who don't have season tickets and want more info on AHL TV can click here.

The first broadcast fans can tune-in to will be this afternoon, at 3:00 p.m. (2:45 p.m. pregame), when the Belleville Sens wrap up their preseason schedule at home to the Laval Rocket.

Along with the game broadcasts, the BSEN will also host the soon-to-be launched Belleville Sens Podcast, and will be connected to the team's YouTube page, where fans will be able to find loads of video content including game highlights, player profiles, and more.

In addition to Deerhaven Farm and Garden, other inaugural partners of the BSEN include, Mackay Insurance, View Tech Window & Door and CAA.

Interested advertisers or anyone with questions about the network can contact David Foot (footd@bellevillesens.com).

