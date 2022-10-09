Damiani and Harley Loaned to Texas Stars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has loaned forward Riley Damiani and defenseman Thomas Harley to the Texas Stars.

Damiani, 22, appeared in seven games for Dallas last season and posted one goal and one assist. He scored his first NHL goal in his debut Dec. 14, 2021 against the St. Louis Blues. Damiani also skated in 55 AHL games for Texas in 2021-22, scoring a career-high 13 goals and adding 23 assists. He was awarded the AHL's Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the league's most outstanding rookie in 2020-21 after compiling 36 points (11-25&) in 36 games.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound native of Mississauga, Ont. was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Harley, 21, started the 2021-22 campaign with the Texas Stars, where he totaled 11 assists in 27 games. He ended up playing in 34 games for Dallas to finish the season, where he scored one goal and added three assists. Harley netted his first NHL goal on Apr. 29, 2022 against Anaheim. As a rookie in 2020-21, he scored eight goals and added 17 assists in 38 AHL games for Texas, and helped Team Canada win a Silver Medal at the 2021 U20 World Junior Championship.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Syracuse, N.Y. was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Texas Stars training camp roster now stands at 34 players, including 19 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goaltenders. Click here for the updated roster.

This Friday is opening night as the Texas Stars host the Colorado Eagles at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The same two teams will face-off again Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Fans will receive a Texas Stars 2022-23 Magnet Schedule at both games. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

