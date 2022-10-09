Phantoms Make Additional Roster Moves

October 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Mason Millman

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Mason Millman(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Philadelphia Flyers have announced the following transactions:

Defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Reading Royals.

Defenseman Kevin Connauton and goaltender Troy Grosenick have been assigned to the Phantoms upon clearing waivers yesterday.

Goaltender Tyler Wall has been released by the Phantoms from his PTO.

Connauton, 32, is an NHL veteran of nine seasons having played in 360 games with Philadelphia Florida, Arizona, Columbus and Dallas. He has played in 621 career professional games including 259 games in the American Hockey League with the Colorado Eagles, Tucson, Texas, Chicago Wolves and Manitoba.

He was acquired by the Flyers organization on December 7, 2021 when he was claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers. The Flyers re-signed Connauton this summer to a two-year, two-way contract.

Grosenick, 33, has been among the top AHL goaltenders over the past several seasons. Last year with the Providence Bruins, Grosenick was a Second-Team AHL All-Star selection after leading the circuit in goals-against average (2.00) and save percentage (.933). He won the Baz Bastien Memorial Award in 2017 as AHL Goaltender of the Year with the San Jose Barracuda.

No AHL goaltender has more total wins over the past nine seasons than Grosenick's total of 149 The Union College product from Brookfield, WI, has a lifetime 2.50 GAA and .914 save percentage in his AHL career with the Worcester Sharks, San Jose Barracuda, Milwaukee Admirals, Ontario Reign and Providence Bruins. He has also played in four career NHL games with San Jose and Los Angeles.

The Phantoms Training Camp Roster currently stands at 25 players including 22 skaters and three goalies.

3 Adam Karashik - D

6 Linus Hogberg - D

7 Cooper Zech - D

9 Cal O'Reilly - C

13 Ryan Fitzgerald - RW

14 Zayde Wisdom - RW

15 Jordy Bellerive - C

17 Garrett Wilson - LW

19 Isaac Ratcliffe - LW

20 Max Willman - RW

21 Linus Sandin - RW

24 Adam Brooks - C

28 Olle Lycksell - RW

29 Wyatte Wylie - D

37 Adam Ginning - D

39 Charlie Gerard - RW

44 Kevin Connauton - D

45 Cam York - D

47 Louie Belpedio - D

48 Alex Kile - F

71 Tyson Foerster - RW

91 Elliot Desnoyers - C

1 Troy Grosenick - G

35 Pat Nagle - G

73 Nolan Maier - G

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms conclude the preseason with a Wednesday matchup at PPL Center against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Phantoms open the 2022-23 regular season with a pair of away games on Saturday, October 15 at 6:05 p.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday, October 16 at 3:00 p.m. at the Hershey Bears.

Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway.

T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.