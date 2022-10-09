Reign fall to Gulls

October 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









San Diego Gulls' Logan Nijhoff Versus Ontario Reign's Martin Chromiak

(Ontario Reign) San Diego Gulls' Logan Nijhoff Versus Ontario Reign's Martin Chromiak(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: In their only game of the 2022 preseason, one that was filled with special teams, the Ontario Reign fell short to the San Diego Gulls by a final score of 6-2 Saturday night at Pechanga Arena. Rookie forwards Martin Chromiak and Taylor Ward scored the tallies for Ontario, while goaltender Matt Villalta started the game and made 18 saves on 19 shots in just over 31 minutes of action.

San Diego was led by Bryce Kindopp, who scored three times in the third period, as well as Brent Gates who earned two assists.

Three Stars -

1. Bryce Kindopp (SD)

2. Brent Gates (SD)

3. Axel Andersson (SD)

W: Olle Eriksson Ek

L: David Hrenak

Next Game: Friday, October 14, 2022 vs. Abbotsford | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

