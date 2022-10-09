Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Forward P.C. Labrie to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

October 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Pierre-Cedric Labrie to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2022-23 season, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Labrie split the 2021-22 season between the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Syracuse Crunch in the American Hockey League. He notched two goals and six assists in 21 games for the Wolf Pack to start the season. He signed an AHL contract with Syracuse on January 7, 2022 and finished out the season with the Crunch, recording four goals and eight points in 35 contests. Labrie also skated in three Calder Cup Playoff games with the Crunch and tallied two penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating.

The 6-foot-3, 226-pound Labrie made his NHL debut with the Lightning on January 7, 2012 at Montreal and has played in 46 career NHL games, all with the Bolts, tallying two goals and five points.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.