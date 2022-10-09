Admirals Trim Roster by Five
October 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has released forward Mikael Robidoux and Jack Doremus and defensemen Chris Cameron and Matt Cairns from the try-out contracts. In addition, goaltender Tomas Vomacka has been assigned to Norfolk of the ECHL.
Milwaukee won a pair of games over Chicago in the pre-season and now begin prep for their first regular season game next Saturday night against the Wolves at Allstate Arena at 7 pm.
The Admirals will kick-off the home portion of their schedule the following Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose at Panther Arena.
Individual tickets are now on sale via milwaukeeadmirals.com or at the Admirals Office located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave. Groups of 10 or more receive discounted tickets and other benefits. For group information please call the Admirals Office at (414) 227-0550.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2022
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Detroit Releases One, Assigns 14 to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Carcone, Jenik, Kolyachonok Assigned to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Admirals Trim Roster by Five - Milwaukee Admirals
- Minnesota Wild Announces Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- Bears Announce Training Camp Roster Moves - Hershey Bears
- Damiani and Harley Loaned to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Make Additional Roster Moves - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Forward P.C. Labrie to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Sens Announce Broadcast Details for 2022-23 Through New Belleville Sens Entertainment Network - Belleville Senators
- Preseason Game #2 - Roadrunners at Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Reign fall to Gulls - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Wins 6-2 Over Reign - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.