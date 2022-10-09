Admirals Trim Roster by Five

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has released forward Mikael Robidoux and Jack Doremus and defensemen Chris Cameron and Matt Cairns from the try-out contracts. In addition, goaltender Tomas Vomacka has been assigned to Norfolk of the ECHL.

Milwaukee won a pair of games over Chicago in the pre-season and now begin prep for their first regular season game next Saturday night against the Wolves at Allstate Arena at 7 pm.

The Admirals will kick-off the home portion of their schedule the following Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose at Panther Arena.

