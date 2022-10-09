Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 5 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears conclude the 2022 preseason this evening with an exhibition clash against Atlantic Division opponent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 5 p.m. in their lone home game at GIANT Center. Tonight marks the third and final game of the preseason for Hershey after falling 3-2 on Wednesday at the Penguins before dropping a 2-1 decision at Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Penguins are 2-0-0-0 in the preseason after also picking up a 2-0 victory over the Phantoms on Friday,

Hershey Bears (0-2-0-0) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2-0-0-0)

October 9, 2022 | 5 p.m. | Preseason Game #3 | GIANT Center

Referees: Patrick Hanrahan (#52), Laura White (#5)

Linespersons: Ryan Jackson (#92), Kirsten Welsh (#10)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

LISTEN LIVE: Facebook Live

Preseason games are NOT broadcast via the Bears Radio Network, the Bears Mobile App, or on AHLTV. Preseason games will be available via an audio only stream via the Hershey Bears Facebook page.

LAST TIME OUT:

Ethen Frank's second period goal was the lone tally for the Bears in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Lehigh Valley. Jordy Bellerive's goal at 11:20 ultimately stood up as the game-winner, while Wyatte Wylie assisted on both Phantoms goals. Hershey put up 22 shots and went 0-for-1 with the power play in the loss. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton picked up its second win of the preseason with a 3-2 home victory over Lehigh Valley on Friday, picking up 38 shots and performing at a 1-for-5 clip with the man advantage.

SAM THE MAN:

Today's game represents the final opportunity for forward Sam Anas to make his preseason debut with Hershey. The Potomac, Maryland native signed a one-year AHL contract with the Bears this offseason after helping lead the Springfield Thunderbirds to a Calder Cup Finals appearance the previous season. He was also named the recipient of the league's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award as the AHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination, and dedication to hockey. In 2019-20, Anas claimed the AHL scoring crown with 70 points (20g, 50a) in 63 games.

FINDING FUCALE:

Netminder Zach Fucale backed up Hunter Shepard last night, but did not see any game action as Shepard was in goal for the full 60 minutes of regulation. Fucale enters Sunday as a potential starter in Hershey's preseason finale. Fucale previously appeared in two NHL exhibitions with Washington in the last several weeks, making 22 saves on 25 shots against in a combined 50:04 of work. The netminder is coming off a historic season in 2021-22. He became the first goalie in Hershey franchise history to record three straight shutout wins, and just the second goalie in franchise history to record three straight shutouts, winning 4-0 at Utica on Feb. 25, 2-0 versus Lehigh Valley on Feb. 8, and 2-0 versus the Phantoms on Mar. 13. His shutout streak reached 210:13, the second longest mark in franchise history.

SPECIAL TEAMS SUCCESS:

Despite the player personnel changes from game to game in the preseason, an early strength of the exhibition calendar through the opening pair of games has been the penalty kill, which has gone 7-for-7, ranking among the leaders in the AHL. The Bears are also a cumulative 1-for-6 (16.7%) with the man advantage, while only being limited to one power-play opportunity on Saturday.

BEARS BITES:

Forward Ryan Scarfo and defender Michael Kim, each signed by Hershey to AHL contracts this summer, are former Penguins...Hershey's training camp roster has family ties to the organization's NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals. Forward Matthew Strome is the younger brother of Washington forward Dylan, and forward Peter Laviolette is the son of the Capitals head coach with the same name...Hershey went 8-3-1-0 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, but the Bears fell to the Penguins in three games in the opening round of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

