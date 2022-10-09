The Henderson Silver Knights Triumphed Over the Tucson Roadrunners, 2-1, in Final Preseason Game
October 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners, 2-1, for their final preseason game of 2022-23. The Knights, led by goals from Zack Hayes and Lukas Cormier, as well as a .941 SV% by Jiri Patera, will head into the regular season coming off a victory.
The Knights jumped out to an early lead at 6:32 in the first period. Mason Primeau created a scoring chance in the neutral zone, stripping it from a Tucson forward at the red line to bring the Silver Knights back on the attack. Assisted by Daniel D'Amato and Connor Ford, Hayes positioned himself at the faceoff dot and sailed the puck past the Tucson goalie for his first goal of the preseason. The game remained scoreless for the rest of the period, and the Silver Knights would hold their 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.
Just under two minutes into the second, Barron would put the Roadrunners on the board to tie the game at one.
Late in the second, the Knights regained the lead after converting on a power play opportunity. Lukas Cormier, assisted by Mason Primeau and Ivan Morozov, buried the puck from just below the blue line and put the Silver Knights back ahead. The final minutes of the period would remain scoreless.
Although the Roadrunners had a few chances in the third period, Patera stonewalled them all. Finishing the night with a save percentage of .941, he sealed a win for the Silver Knights.
The Silver Knights will open the regular season at home this Friday, Oct. 14, at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
