Silver Knights Announce Roster Transactions

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, October 9, that the team has reduced its training camp roster by 11 players.

The following players have been assigned to the Savannah Ghost Pirates - forwards Alex Swetlikoff and Marcus Kallionkieli, defensemen Darian Skeoch and Brandon Estes, and goaltender Jordan Papirny.

Forward Sahir Gill, defensemen Tristan Thompson and Will Riedell, and goaltender Darion Hanson were released from their professional tryout agreements and will also report to the Ghost Pirates.

Forward Jackson Leppard and defenseman Ryan Gagnon were also released from their professional tryout agreements.

The Silver Knights open the regular season on Friday, October 14, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at The Dollar Loan Center.

