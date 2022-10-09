Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves
October 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets waived forward Emil Bemstrom for the purpose of assigning him to the Monsters while goaltender Jet Greaves was loaned by Columbus to Cleveland.
The Monsters' 2022-23 Training Camp continues tomorrow, Monday, October 10th at OBM Arena in Strongsville. All training camp sessions and practices at OBM Arena this season are free and open to the public with sessions running roughly 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
