Bears Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the following reductions to the club's 2022 Training Camp Roster:

Assigned to South Carolina (ECHL):

Alexandre Fortin, F

Ryan Scarfo, F

Michael Kim, D

Re-assigned to South Carolina (ECHL) by Washington (NHL):

Garin Bjorklund, G

Released from Tryout and will report to South Carolina (ECHL):

Jarid Lukosevicius, F

Released from Tryout and will report to Reading (ECHL):

Shane Sellar, F

Released from Tryout and will report to Wheeling (ECHL):

Peter Laviolette, F

