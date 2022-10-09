Bears Announce Training Camp Roster Moves
October 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the following reductions to the club's 2022 Training Camp Roster:
Assigned to South Carolina (ECHL):
Alexandre Fortin, F
Ryan Scarfo, F
Michael Kim, D
Re-assigned to South Carolina (ECHL) by Washington (NHL):
Garin Bjorklund, G
Released from Tryout and will report to South Carolina (ECHL):
Jarid Lukosevicius, F
Released from Tryout and will report to Reading (ECHL):
Shane Sellar, F
Released from Tryout and will report to Wheeling (ECHL):
Peter Laviolette, F
The Bears conclude the 2022 preseason this evening versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drops at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center. All seating is general admission and tickets are just $12. For more information, visit HersheyBears.com.
