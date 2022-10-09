Carcone, Jenik, Kolyachonok Assigned to Tucson

October 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Scottsdale, Arizona - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Sunday that the following players have been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners:

Forward Mike Carcone: Set a Roadrunners franchise record for goals scored last season with 24, becoming the first player in team history to lead Tucson in scoring in consecutive seasons. The 26-year-old made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on December 28, 2021.

Forward Jan Jenik: Finished second on the Roadrunners for points scored last season with 47 (17g 30a). The 22-year-old appeared in 13 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season in the NHL.

Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok: Scored the first goal for Tucson in the 2021-2022 season for an overtime win against Stockton. The 21-year-old appeared in 33 games for the Roadrunners last season, and made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on January 12, 2022.

