Detroit Releases One, Assigns 14 to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson , Jonatan Berggren , Austin Czarnik , Cross Hanas and Matt Luff , defensemen Simon Edvinsson , Albert Johansson , Steven Kampfer , Jared McIsaac , Wyatt Newpower , Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro , and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, Detroit released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.

The Griffins will hold their first practice in Grand Rapids on Monday at 10:15 a.m. at Van Andel Arena, in preparation for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank against the San Diego Gulls on Friday, Oct. 14 at Van Andel Arena. Practices are closed to the public but open to registered media.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

