Safety Protocols at Victory Field Implemented for Start of 2021 Season

INDIANAPOLIS - With the Indianapolis Indians home opener set for Tuesday, May 11 against the Toledo Mud Hens at Victory Field, the organization announced numerous health and safety game day protocols in advance of the six-game series that runs through Sunday, May 16. The protocols align with previously set and approved guidelines by the Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD), Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"We are excited to welcome both Indians baseball and our great fans back to Victory Field," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "As we open our gates to kick off Victory Field's 25th anniversary season, the safety of our fans, players and staff remains top priority. While we recognize new capacity percentages for outdoor events were adjusted yesterday, our existing plan of 25% capacity for May home dates remains in effect. We look forward to increasing capacities later this summer while continuing to follow protocols and guidelines from the Marion County Public Health Department, Major League Baseball and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

Safety protocols for game days at Victory Field are detailed here and below:

- Per the current MCPHD order, face coverings will be required for all fans over the age of 2 years old. Fans may only remove masks when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location. Neck gaiters, bandanas and vented masks will not be accepted upon entry.

- Seating options will primarily be sold in pods of 2, 4 or 6 seats in the seating bowl to ensure social distancing. The Indians will operate at 25% capacity (approximately 3,450 fans) through the end of May.

- The Indians have transitioned to a digital ticketing system to provide a safe, convenient and secure way for fans to use and share game tickets. Digital ticketing provides a contactless entry solution for all fans coming to Victory Field.

- All concession stands will be cashless with food and condiments distributed in closed or prepackaged containers. Concession menus will also be simplified.

- Walkways and concourses will have signage to direct guests to ensure proper social distancing, including one-way pedestrian traffic. Restrooms with multiple entrances and gift shops will be assigned a one-way entrance and exit.

- Victory Field has implemented the use of industrial-grade, mobile sanitization units that will be used to disinfect surfaces throughout the stadium prior to, during and after the game. Hand sanitizing stations for fans and staff have been added to high-traffic areas.

Prospects Nights and Daily Deals highlight the May 11-16 homestand, and single-game tickets are still available. 2021 season tickets, mini plans and flex plans come with priority seating access. To purchase, or for more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

