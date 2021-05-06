Deja Vu All over Again: Wings Lose in Walk-Off Fashion for 3rd Straight Game

May 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings lost in walk-off fashion for a third straight game to open the season Thursday night in Lehigh Valley.

This time the Wings blew a 4-3 ninth inning lead and lost 5-4 in 10 innings - their second extra inning loss in three games.

The Wings (0-3) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on Brandon Snyder's two-out, three-run homer in the first inning.

Lehigh Valley tied the game in the second inning, but back came the Wings as a Raudy Read RBI double off the base of the wall in left center gave Rochester the 4-3 edge.

But that double would be the last hit the Wings would muster all game.

The Red Wings took the 4-3 lead to the ninth inning but Luke Williams ripped a one-out RBI single up the middle to plate the tying run with one out in the inning.

After the Wings failed to score their runner from second in the top half of the 10th, C.J. Chatham's RBI single in the bottom half sent the 'Pigs home winners.

Ben Braymer became the first Wings starter to get through five innings this season as he allowed three runs on four hits and three walks. All three runs allowed came in a 35-pitch second inning.

Game four of the season opening six-game set is scheduled for 7:05 pm Friday night in Allentown. Right hander Jefry Rodriguez gets the ball for the Red Wings.

WINGS THINGS: The Red Wings also lost three straight games in walk-off fashion in Lehigh Valley during the 2018 season.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.