Liberatore Shines in Memphis Debut
May 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds (0-3) fell to the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) for the third straight night to start the season, dropping a 4-3 game on Thursday night.
Matthew Liberatore, the consensus top prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals system, impressed in his Triple-A debut at AutoZone Park on Thursday night. The 20-year-old allowed just two runs in six innings of work, fanning five Durham (3-0) batters in the process without surrendering a walk.
The trickiest innings for Liberatore came in the third and the fifth. The lefthander allowed both of his runs on a two-run home run by Vidal Bruján in the third, and danced his way out of danger in the fifth. The Bulls had runners on first and third with nobody out, then Liberatore bore down. He picked off a runner, struck out another, and Dennis Ortega pegged out a baserunner at second to nullify the threat. Liberatore closed his outing with a scoreless sixth.
Durham added to its lead in the seventh inning on RBIs from Taylor Walls and Ryan Boldt. Trailing 4-0, the Redbirds began to battle back in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs Kramer Robertson drew a walk and Max Moroff singled. After a Durham pitching change, José Rondón launched a three-run blast over the right field fence to cut the deficit to a single run.
That ended up being as close at the Redbirds would get, as Louis Head pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save in three nights.
Next Game
Friday, May 7 vs. Durham (7:10 p.m.)
- Redbirds Probable Starter: TBD
- Bulls Probable Starter: TBD
Watch: MiLB.TV
Listen: MiLB First Pitch App
