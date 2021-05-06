Sounds Begin 2021 Home Slate with 12-Game, 13-Day Double Homestand

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park for the first time in over 600 days when they host the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, on Tuesday, May 11 at 6:35 p.m. Opening Day kicks off a 12-game, 13-day double homestand at First Horizon Park.

"Opening Day is the most special of days in the game of baseball," said Sounds Co-Owner Frank Ward. "And this year is even more special and unique in a variety of ways. We welcome back our tremendous fan base and the Milwaukee Brewers organization. We're incredibly excited for baseball's return to First Horizon Park."

The opening homestand presented by First Horizon begins when the gates to First Horizon Park open at 5:30 p.m. on May 11. "It's so exciting to have baseball coming back to First Horizon Park," said Carol Yochem, First Horizon Bank's Middle Tennessee region president. "We wish the Sounds good luck for the 2021 season, and First Horizon is proud to sponsor the first homestand, including a fireworks celebration."

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Opening Day postgame fireworks celebration.

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

2021 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News to the first 1,000 fans.

Thursday, May 13 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

2021 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News to the first 1,000 fans.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, May 14 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The first game of the season near 100% capacity. Fans are permitted to purchase any available seat in the ballpark.

2021 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News to the first 1,000 fans.

Saturday, May 15 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The Sounds celebrate Armed Forces Day by wearing specialty camouflage jerseys.

Sunday, May 16 vs. Memphis - 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

The first Johnny Cash Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaway to the first 750 fans presented by First Horizon.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

The second homestand of the season presented by Pepsi is from Tuesday, May 18 through Sunday, May 23. The Sounds welcome the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, to First Horizon Park for the first time in ballpark history.

Tuesday, May 18 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19 v. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 20 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The first co-branded University of Tennessee apron giveaways presented by First Horizon to the first 500 fans.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, May 21 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The first Reba McEntire Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaway to the first 750 fans presented by First Horizon.

Saturday, May 22 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The first Stainless Steel Tumbler giveaways presented by Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers to the first 500 fans.

Sunday, May 23 vs. Gwinnett - 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

The first Stars and Stripes Backpack giveaways presented by Advance Financial to the first 500 fans.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds' media partners include 102.5 The Game, ESPN 94.9, Nash FM 103.3, 104.5 The Zone, iHeartRadio, WSMV News 4 and FOX 17 News.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 p.m. For more ticket information, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

