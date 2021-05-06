Gutierrez Deals, Bats Erupt in 9-0 Rout of Clippers
May 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Cincinnati Reds No. 13 prospect Vladimir Gutierrez retired each of his final 14 batters and the Bats offense erupted for seven runs in the second inning as Louisville cruised to its first win of both the 2021 season and new affiliation in Triple-A East, a 9-0 shutout of the Columbus Clippers.
Gutierrez worked around early trouble to escape the first two innings unscathed. After issuing a walk to the second batter of the second frame, the right-hander began his dominant run, inducing a double play and whiffing Connor Marabell to erase the threat.
Louisville's starter then faced the minimum over his final four innings en route to finishing with six strikeouts, just one hit and no runs over six innings. Bats starters have now stuck out 13 batters with no earned runs over the last two games (10.0 innings).
With Gutierrez dealing, the Bats took their first lead of the 2021 season and never looked back. Mike Freeman gave Louisville a 1-0 edge with an RBI single, Errol Robinson, Mark Payton and Dwight Smith Jr. each plated a run and Scott Heineman cleared the bases with a triple.
Heineman has now hit safely in each of the first three games with three runs scored and four RBI.
Phillip Diehl, Tim Adleman and Shane Carle each tossed a scoreless inning to complete the shutout.
The Louisville Bats continue their series against the Columbus Clippers Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Bats RHP Riley O'Brien is scheduled to get the ball against Clips left-hander Scott Moss.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 6, 2021
- RailRiders Take Slugfest - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Liberatore Shines in Memphis Debut - Memphis Redbirds
- Deja Vu All over Again: Wings Lose in Walk-Off Fashion for 3rd Straight Game - Rochester Red Wings
- Durham Defeats Memphis 4-3 for Third Straight Win - Durham Bulls
- Poteet Fans Ten as Jumbo Shrimp Win Third Straight - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Chatham's walk-off in 10th gives IronPigs first ever 3-0 start - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Gutierrez Deals, Bats Erupt in 9-0 Rout of Clippers - Louisville Bats
- Knights Drop Thursday's Contest to Stripers 4-0 - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Muster Four Hits in Road Defeat against Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds and Mud Hens Postponed in Toledo - Nashville Sounds
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (1-1) at Iowa Cubs (1-1) - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox to Offer Single Game Tickets for First Homestead this Week - Worcester Red Sox
- Memphis Redbirds Updated Roster & Game Notes: May 6, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- May 6 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings to Put Single-Game Tickets on Sale May 14 - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Begin 2021 Home Slate with 12-Game, 13-Day Double Homestand - Nashville Sounds
- Jumbo Shrimp, City of Jacksonville Agree to 121 Financial Ballpark Lease Extension - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Safety Protocols at Victory Field Implemented for Start of 2021 Season - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 6, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hager Hits Grand Slam, But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 7-5, on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Gwinnett Stripers Announce Updates to Coolray Field for 2021 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Long Ball Gets Iowa First Win of 2021 - Iowa Cubs
- Home Runs Hand Indianapolis First Loss of 2021 - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Beat the Stripers 9-6 to Earn First Win in 2021 - Charlotte Knights
- Wild Pitch secures win for the Pigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.