Gutierrez Deals, Bats Erupt in 9-0 Rout of Clippers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Cincinnati Reds No. 13 prospect Vladimir Gutierrez retired each of his final 14 batters and the Bats offense erupted for seven runs in the second inning as Louisville cruised to its first win of both the 2021 season and new affiliation in Triple-A East, a 9-0 shutout of the Columbus Clippers.

Gutierrez worked around early trouble to escape the first two innings unscathed. After issuing a walk to the second batter of the second frame, the right-hander began his dominant run, inducing a double play and whiffing Connor Marabell to erase the threat.

Louisville's starter then faced the minimum over his final four innings en route to finishing with six strikeouts, just one hit and no runs over six innings. Bats starters have now stuck out 13 batters with no earned runs over the last two games (10.0 innings).

With Gutierrez dealing, the Bats took their first lead of the 2021 season and never looked back. Mike Freeman gave Louisville a 1-0 edge with an RBI single, Errol Robinson, Mark Payton and Dwight Smith Jr. each plated a run and Scott Heineman cleared the bases with a triple.

Heineman has now hit safely in each of the first three games with three runs scored and four RBI.

Phillip Diehl, Tim Adleman and Shane Carle each tossed a scoreless inning to complete the shutout.

The Louisville Bats continue their series against the Columbus Clippers Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Bats RHP Riley O'Brien is scheduled to get the ball against Clips left-hander Scott Moss.

