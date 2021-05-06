Memphis Redbirds Updated Roster & Game Notes: May 6, 2021

Please note the following roster moves for the Memphis Redbirds below.

OF Lane Thomas recalled to St. Louis

LHP Bernardo Flores, Jr. returned to Memphis

RHP Johan Oviedo optioned to Memphis

Thursday, May 6th || 6:45 p.m CT || Memphis Redbirds (0-2) vs Durham Bulls (2-0)

AutoZone Park || Memphis, TN || Game #3 of 120 || Home Game #3 of 60

LHP Matthew Liberatore vs RHP Brent Honeywell, Jr.

Radio/MiLB TV: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Night: The Redbirds fell for the second straight night to the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay affiliate), 4-0. The Rays' top two prospects, Vidal Bruján and Wander Franco, combined to go 4-8 at the plate with a double, two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored. The Bulls also received stellar pitching from Joe Ryan, who tossed five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and just two hits allowed (the only two hits Memphis recorded in the game). Miles Mikolas made his first rehab start with the 'Birds, returning from an injury that sidelined him during the entire 2020 season. The former N.L. All-Star with St. Louis went 2.1 innings, allowing two runs (both earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

An Anticipated Debut: Matthew Liberatore, the consensus top prospect in the Cardinals' system, makes his Triple-A debut on the bump tonight for the 'Birds. The lefthander is also making his first start in the Cardinals system. The 6-4, 200 pound native of Arizona was traded from the Rays to the Cardinals on January 9, 2020, in a deal that featured Randy Arozarena being dealt to Tampa Bay. Liberatore spent the 2019 season exclusively with Low-A Bowling Green, racking up 76 strikeouts in 78.1 IP. He also held his ERA to 3.10 and his WHIP to 1.29.

More-off Please: Max Moroff had an opening night to remember for the Redbirds on Tuesday night. The third baseman scored the 'Birds first run of the season after walking in the first inning. The 27year-old then doubled and scored in the third, hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth, doubled again in the seventh and finished his night being plunked by a pitch in the ninth. Moroff was signed by St. Louis in December after spending last season in the New York Mets organization. The native Floridian has spent time with four different organizations in the past four seasons (Pittsburgh, Cleveland, New York [NL], St. Louis).

Racking up the K's: The Redbirds pitching staff has struck out 25 combined batters in the first two games of the 2021 season. Starter Tommy Parsons punched out seven Bulls in 5.0 innings on Tuesday night, while the bullpen has fanned eight and seven Bulls batters respectively over the past two nights. Austin Warner was strong out of the pen on Wednesday night, striking out three batters while allosing just two hits and one run in 3.2 innings of work.

Looking Ahead: Another former first round pick will toe the slab for the Redbirds later this week. Zack Thompson, the 19th overall pick in 2019 gets the ball for the contest on Saturday. The Kentucky product spent most of the 2019 season with Palm Beach (High-A), striking out 19 batters in 13.1 total innings of work.

