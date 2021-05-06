Sounds and Mud Hens Postponed in Toledo
May 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio - Thursday night's game between the Nashville Sounds and Toledo Mud Hens was postponed due to rain at Fifth Third Field. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, May 7 with the first beginning at 6:05 p.m. The doubleheader will be seven inning games.
Starting pitchers for both games have yet to be determined.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 p.m. For more ticket information, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
