Gwinnett Stripers Announce Updates to Coolray Field for 2021

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers have announced updates to Coolray Field that will enhance guest safety and improve the gameday experience for the 2021 season and beyond.

Enhanced safety measures and new contactless initiatives will provide a safer environment for all Coolray Field guests. Updated high-definition video display boards will improve the overall entertainment experience, and "Thirsty Thursday" makes its long-awaited debut headlining the Stripers' weekly promotional lineup.

"The safety and enjoyment of our fans is our top priority, and the updates we've made for 2021 all help to achieve that goal," said Adam English, Gwinnett Stripers Vice President and General Manager. "We will continue to seek ways to innovate and improve the fan experience at Coolray Field for years to come."

Enhanced Safety Measures

With the safety of all guests, employees, players, coaches, and training staff a top priority, the Stripers have created a COVID-19 plan with three principles in mind:

Social Distancing and Masking - Making sure all Coolray Field seating and congregation points allow for six feet of social distancing in accordance with local, regional, and national protocols. The Stripers will follow all MLB Safety Protocols, including requiring all guests (older than the age of 2) and staff to wear face masks covering their nose and mouth at all times unless actively eating or drinking in their seat.

Minimal Contact and Decreased Touch Points - Instituting new policies that reduce guests' exposure to surfaces and encouraging cashless payments where possible throughout the ballpark.

Sanitation - Making sure all areas of Coolray Field undergo enhanced cleaning and sanitizing before guests enter, following the protocols set by local, regional, and national health and government agencies.

For more information on all Coolray Field COVID-19 policies, visit GoStripers.com/covid19.

Contactless Initiatives

In order to reduce touchpoints, the Stripers are enacting the following contactless initiatives:

Mobile Tickets - All tickets can be accessed and managed on mobile devices only through the Stripers Account Manager or the Ticketmaster App. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/mobile.

Cashless Payments - Will be encouraged wherever possible throughout the ballpark, including at all concession stands, the Slow Pour Taproom, Bobby's Tackle Team Store, and more.

Clear Bag Policy - All guests will be permitted to bring one (1) clear bag to Coolray Field, provided it is no larger than a reusable grocery bag. Clear bags will allow for contactless inspection.

Digital Gameday Programs - FIRSTCAST, the official Gameday Program of the Stripers, will be available via digital download at GoStripers.com/firstcast. Gameday Programs will also be available via QR code scan upon entrance to the stadium.

High-Definition Video Display Boards

One of the main focal points of Coolray Field's gameday experience - the video display boards - received a high-definition upgrade from Daktronics in 2020 that will now be seen regularly by fans in 2021.

A new 50-by-40-foot LED video display board has been installed beyond the right-center field fence, replacing the previous 30-by-40-foot board that stood in the same location from 2009 through 2019. Additionally, the 42-by-6-foot auxiliary LED video display board located in the left-field fence has been replaced. Both boards will now show graphics, statistics, instant replays, highlights, promotions, advertisements, and other content in full high-definition detail.

"Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Michelob Ultra®" & Designated Rideshare Zone

The Stripers will host "Thirsty Thursday, presented by Michelob Ultra®" for the first time in 2021, offering fans select 12-ounce domestic draft beers for $2 each Thursday night. In order to help fans arrive home safely after Thursdays and all other games, the Stripers are introducing a season-long designated rideshare pick-up and drop-off zone, located at the corner of the VIP Lot (Lot A), just steps from the main entrance at Coolray Field.

Cutwater Club

Coolray Field's Home Plate Club is now known as the "Cutwater Club" in a new partnership with Cutwater Spirits™. The Cutwater Club will continue to offer the "Best Seats with a Feast," as members will sit in the closest seats to the batter's box, have access to a luxury club, and a pregame chef-inspired meal. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/cutwaterclub.

Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Louisville. Single-game tickets for May are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

The Gwinnett Stripers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The 2021 season will be the team's 12th at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Ga. For tickets, team merchandise, or more information, visit GoStripers.com. Follow the Stripers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at GoStripers.

