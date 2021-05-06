Poteet Fans Ten as Jumbo Shrimp Win Third Straight
May 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Cody Poteet put forth a terrific start for the Jumbo Shrimp Thursday, striking out 10, in Jacksonville's 7-1 victory over the Norfolk Tides in front of a reduced capacity sellout crowd of 3,458 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.
At the plate, the Jumbo Shrimp (3-0) belted three home runs while every player in the lineup reached base at least once. The Tides (0-3) meanwhile, were held hitless after the third inning. The 3-0 start for the Jumbo Shrimp is their best since 2013.
Monte Harrison led off the bottom of the first inning with an opposite field line drive homer to right, to put the Shrimp in front 1-0.
The Tides responded in the second as Rylan Bannon led off the inning with a solo blast of his own to straight away left to tie the score at 1-1.
That was the only blemish on Poteet's line. He struck out two in the first, stranding a leadoff triple, and fanned two more in the second. Then in the third, he struck out the side, stranding two more, including Norfolk's final hit of the contest. From there, Poteet (1-0) cruised, retiring nine of the final 11 batters he faced. He gave up just one run on three hits, walked two, and stuck out ten, finishing just two strikeouts shy of his career high in 5.2 innings of work.
Jacksonville reclaimed the lead in the fourth. Luis Marte led off the inning with a solo home run to left to make it 2-1. Brian Navarreto then followed with a triple to right field, and scored on a wild pitch one batter later, making it 3-1 Jacksonville.
In the fifth inning, with two men aboard, a dropped fly ball allowed a Jumbo Shrimp run to score. With the error extending the inning, the Jumbo Shrimp took full advantage, as Navarreto drilled a three-run homer to left to push the lead to 7-1.
Alexander Guillen (save, 1) worked the final 3.1 innings. He didn't give up a hit, yielding just one walk while striking out three. Guillen retired the final seven hitters, recording a three-inning-save.
The Jumbo Shrimp go for the series win Friday night when they send right-hander Nick Neidert to the mound to face off with Norfolk lefty Keegan Aiken . First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 as well as on espn690.com, MiLB.tv and on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Friday's contest features Friday Night Lites at 121 Financial Ballpark, where fans can enjoy 12 oz. Miller and Coors Lights for just $2, as well as $1 off all other craft beers. Be sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks presented by Ascension St. Vincent's.
