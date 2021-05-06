Jumbo Shrimp, City of Jacksonville Agree to 121 Financial Ballpark Lease Extension

May 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and City of Jacksonville have agreed to terms on a 10-year lease extension to keep the Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark through March 2043. The agreement is subject to pending Jacksonville City Council approval.

The Jacksonville franchise has called 121 Financial Ballpark home since the park opened in 2003 as part of the Better Jacksonville Plan. In 2018, the Jumbo Shrimp entered into a long-term lease extension with the City, committing to continuing to provide great affordable family entertainment to the Jacksonville community for years to come. Additionally, earlier this year the Jumbo Shrimp secured a long-term commitment with Major League Baseball to return Triple-A baseball to Northeast Florida, with the club serving as the highest affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

"We are thrilled to cement this lease extension to keep the Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark," said Jumbo Shrimp owner/CEO Ken Babby. "We want to thank the City of Jacksonville and ASM Global for continuing this wonderful partnership. 121 Financial Ballpark has been a staple of the affordable family fun experience for fans of Crustacean Nation, and we look forward to it continuing to do so for many years in the future."

121 Financial Ballpark is owned by the City of Jacksonville and managed by ASM Global with the Jumbo Shrimp as the primary tenants. Since opening in 2003, the ballpark has been the home of the Jacksonville Suns, and from 2017-on, Jumbo Shrimp while also playing host to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) baseball tournament, Southern League All-Star Games, collegiate games (including an annual matchup between Florida and Florida State), concerts, movie nights, and other special events totaling in 100 activations each calendar year.

"The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp bring so much excitement, activity, and family fun to our community and Downtown Jacksonville," said Mayor Lenny Curry. "This year, in their first season as a AAA team, that vibrancy will be bigger and more exciting than ever. With this lease agreement, we can look forward to many more years of baseball in Jacksonville. I encourage my colleagues on City Council to support this legislation."

The playing surface of the ballpark was designated as Bragan Field, by act of Jacksonville City Council, in 2012 to honor the legacy of the legendary Jacksonville baseball family who were long-time operators of the baseball franchise and instrumental in the construction and opening of the ballpark. The naming rights agreement specifically ensures that the playing surface will continue to be referred to as Bragan Field.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.